The Santa Ynez High girls golf team overcame two challenges Thursday on the links: Cabrillo High’s consistent group of golfers and a wet, damp golf course for the first time this season.
The Pirates, led by medalist Gracie Church, edged Cabrillo 264-267 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The contest saw the first set of sloppy conditions on the field for both teams this season.
With the recent rainy weather, the course in the Northern Lompoc Valley had some puddles of rain and wet grass on some parts of the venue. Church, who finished her day by shooting 44, helped visually illustrate what her and her teammates had to experience at the Mission Club.
“There were some spots that were muddy,” Church said. “But it wasn’t anything unbearable. I’ve played in worse conditions. If anything, my feet did sink down a little bit, but it didn’t affect the ball in play much.”
At certain holes – particularly the No. 3 hole – the conditions contained the aforementioned after effects after a low-pressure system passes over a golf course. Santa Ynez head coach Ashley Coelho, though, said that for the most part the conditions weren’t as bothersome overall.
“I think honestly, this course is in pretty good condition,” Coelho said. “It seemed dried out and not too wet for the kids. The fairways were in good condition.”
However, the recent string of rain before Thursday forced the Pirates to keep the clubs and putters away from the course.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to cancel practice yesterday. It was just too rainy to be out on the course yesterday,” Coelho said.
The skies were a mix of blue and light grey clouds for the girls once 3 p.m. hit for the Channel League outing. After finishing the nine-hole challenge, the medalist Church called her performance an average day on her end.
“It wasn’t anything special. I didn’t have any terrible holes and any bad shots. I was pretty relaxed out there,” Church said.
Additionally, the win over Cabrillo is now the third league victory this season for the Pirates in the newly renovated Channel League. Church says that she and her team already came into the season already familiar with every team in the C.L. – including the ones representing the South Santa Barbara region.
“The years before, we’ve played against the Santa Barbara teams outside of league. We knew who the best players were. It hasn’t been a terrible change or transition,” Church said.
On Cabrillo's end, Katie Heath and Ashlyn Wiswall were the Conquistadores’ top golfers by each shooting 52 on the day. Alexa McCune shot a 53. Kelsey Bruner – who was part of the group that had Church – shot 54. Thea Regan stayed underneath the 60 threshold by shooting a 56.
Outside of Church, Santa Ynez had one golfer stay in the 40 range: Marina Vengel, who finished at 48. Morgan Blunt finished her day shooting a 55. Erinn Callaghan shot a 58 while Olivia Cortopassi shot 59 in the league duel.