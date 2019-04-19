SANTA CLARITA — Izzy Fraire has won another Western State Conference championship and broken another school record.
The Hancock College freshman won the women's 100 breaststroke final at College of the Canyons Friday in 1 minute, 6.11 seconds. Once again, she broke a school record Leanna Bramble set. Bramble set the old mark of 1:06.41 in 2014.
Thursday, Fraire won the 200 individual medley in 2:10.99, well under Bramble's old school mark of 2:13.4 Bramble set in 2014.
Fraire became the fourth Bulldog to win multiple conference titles. Alexandria Kwong won six, Bramble won five and Maddie Diaz won two.
Hancock's 800 freestyle relay team of Helen Frazer, Fraire, Kaila Guillemin and Angel Landis finished third in 8:42.82 Friday. Frazer finished fourth in 1:02.52 in the 100 butterfly.
Hancock's 200 medley relay team finished sixth in 1:58.55.
The Bulldogs' Oceana Heath notched a top-eight finish for the second straight day, placing seventh in 5:30.24 in the 400 individual medley. Thursday, she finished eighth in the 500 freestyle.
Three Bulldogs finished in the top 16 in the 200 freestyle. Landis finished 13th in 2:16.06, Anika Smith placed 14th in 2:18.17 and Guillemin came home 16th in 2:18.99.
After two days of the three-day event, Hancock stood fifth with 248 points. Santa Barbara City College led with 431.
The three-day meet ends on Saturday.
Hancock’s Valerio qualifies for Track & Field Regionals
Hancock College's Davina Valerio qualified for the Southern California Preliminaries in two events at the Western State Conference prelims at Santa Barbara City College.
Valerio finished second in the women's pole vault at 9 feet, 2 inches and third in the long jump at 16-3.
Conference finals in those events were held at the prelims Friday.
Hancock's Yadira Castellanos finished ninth in the women's 400. She will find out next week if she qualified for the conference finals in that event.
Hancock's Letarian Brandon ran a personal best 51.66 seconds in the men's 400 and finished 10th. He finished 13th in the 200. It was not known at press time whether or not Brandon qualified for the conference finals in either event.
The WSC Finals will take place at Moorpark College next Friday. The Southern Cal prelims will take place the following week in Riverside.
Boys Golf
Nipomo 224, Orcutt Academy 235
The Nipomo Titans defeated the Orcutt Academy Spartans in the final regular season golf match of the Ocean League season Thursday afternoon at Santa Maria’s Rancho Maria Golf Club.
The Spartans’ Robbie Burch earned medalist honors after shooting a 39 in the nine-hole match.
Nipomo’s Chad Shusterich was low man for the Titans with a 40.
Shane Tryon (41) and Evan Burrola (45) were Nipomo’s other leading scorers.
Following Burch for the Spartans were Cesar Lopez (46), Dalton Allen (48), Eli Stephenson (49) and Jose Barcelo (53).