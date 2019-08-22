The St. Joseph girls golf team's 2019 season began Thursday with a narrow loss.
Atascadero edged the Knights 272-276 in a non-league match at Chalk Mountain in Atascadero.
The Greynounds' Katie Burson was the medalist with a 42. Ella Aldridge led the Knights with a 49.
St. Joseph's other scores were in the 50's. Sophia Cordova shot a 55, Mackenzie Taylor carded a 56, Emma Cosma came in at 57 and Macie Taylor shot a 59.
Girls volleyball
Bishop Diego 3, VCA 0
The Cardinals beat the Lions 25-7, 25-11 and 25-17 Thursday night.
VCA coach Rebecca Maples says her team is young and developing, but noted the play of Lindsey Mikkelson, her sophomore captain who plays some defensive specialist and setter.
“Lindsey had amazing passes tonight,” Maples said. “She had some great digs tonight, too.”
Righetti's normally reliable servers were off for a good part of the match Thursday night, but the Warriors nailed some serves when it counted most.
Orcutt Academy 3, Coast Union 0
The Spartans beat the Broncos 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 in an out-of-section match at Coast Union. No details were available.
Girls tennis
Paso Robles 8, Orcutt Academy 1
Kayla Pablo garnered the lone point for the Spartans (0-2) in this non-league match against the Bearcats at Paso Robles with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
If the pre-season Maxpreps.com football rankings hold, the odds of some of the top football teams in the area having decent playoffs runs are …
Cabrillo 8, Santa Maria 1
Elizabeth Sarabia earned the lone point for the Saints (0-2) with an 8-6 win at No. 5 singles in this out-of-section match at the Minami Center.
Santa Maria coach Julianne Dolan said all sets were eight-game pro sets because of time constraints.
St. Joseph 7, Mission Prep 2 (scrimmage)
The Knights were impressive in their first appearance of the year, winning all six singles matches at St. Joseph.
Emily Wilson, Michahjuliana Lundberg, Katelynn Haskell, Shianne Gooley, Julia Galloway and Janelle Brickey all won their singles sets for the Knights. Leah Murphy and Bailey Breault picked up an 8-4 win for St. Joseph at No. 3 doubles.
Lundberg won 8-0 at No. 2, Gooley won 8-0 at No. 4, and Brickey dropped one game at No. 6. All sets in the scrimmage were eight-game pro sets.
How does second-year coach Tony Payne feel about his program after winning 10 games and playing for a Central Section title in 2018?
Cal Poly coming to SM Country Club
The Tim Walsh Show will broadcast live from the Santa Maria Country Club on Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The show, broadcast by 1280 AM ESPN Radio, will feature a live interview with Walsh, Cal Poly's longtime football coach, and will also see the introductions of former St. Joseph High School players Fenton Will, Tim Miller and CJ Cole, who are now members of the Cal Poly football team.
The event is open to the public and fans of the Cal Poly football team are encouraged to attend.
The event will end at 7:30 p.m.
There will be complimentary appetizers and beverages courtesy of local Cal Poly football supporters.
Nwaba camp set for Saturday
Former Cal Poly basketball star and current NBA player David Nwaba will be hosting a camp at St. Joseph High School on Saturday.
Nwaba, a guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is hosting a camp for seventh-to-12th-grade players at St. Joseph High in Santa Maria. Former Cal Poly point guard Ridge Shipley will also be an instructor at the camp.
The camp costs $100. It begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3 p.m.
Contact Jeremy Jauregui at (805) 801-2343 or via email at jjauregui90@yahoo.com to register.
Boys & Girls Club basketball registration
Starting Aug. 26, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will be taking registrations online for winter basketball at bgc-sports.org.
The league is open to all current kindergarten to eighth-grade boys and girls.
Games will be played in Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Game days/nights will be on Thursday and Saturday and games will start Nov. 23.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at (805) 354-7431 or email at JNay@bgccentralcoast.org.