The St. Joseph boys golf team made some history Monday.
The Knights, playing in the CIF Central Section Finals at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia, dominated the field to win the Central Section's Division 3 title.
Luke Adam led the Knights with a 1-under 70, the best score of any individual on the day and was named the Division 3 individual champ.
St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick says this is the first CIF boys golf title of any kind for the school. Though the Knights won the Division 3 title, they also outscored all the Division 2 teams that were also on the course Monday.
"We ended up taking it all and we beat all the Division 2 schools, too," Fosdick said.
Fosdick said there were nine teams in Division 3 and three in Division 2.
St. Joseph had a total team score of 412, well in front of the second-place team in Division 2, Chowchilla, which tallied a 452. Morro Bay was third at 456.
Adam led the Knights with his score of 71, followed by Caleb Rodriguez's 79, Dylan Spiess' 80, Jayce Gamble's 89 and Grayson Arensdorf's 93.
How did Fosdick sum up his feelings after this accomplishment?
"Pretty stoked," the longtime coach said. "Pretty stoked."
Fosdick said he expects Adam, Rodriguez and Spiess to move on to the CIF Individual Finals, which will be held Monday at River Island in Porterville.
"This is the first CIF trophy golf has ever won and we’ve had some pretty good golfers," Fosdick added.
Fosdick said Adam's big round was made possible by his play off the tee.
"I think from what he told me, his driver was key," Fosdick said of Adam, who has signed to golf at Cal Poly starting next year. "He hit almost every fairway and when you do that you eliminate big holes."
Adam's score could've been better. Fosdick said he had five birdies on the day, but also piled up four bogeys.
"It's a course he's not used to. We went over there on Sunday and played in the afternoon," Fosdick said of Valley Oaks in Visalia. "You can’t take too many notes in three hours. But he’s been striking the ball good. With every 18-hole round he’s played this year he’s averaging 72. On the nine-holers, he'll shoot a 40 or 39, or 35 or 36.
"With those 18-hole rounds, his head just gets in a better place throughout the round than a nine-holer."