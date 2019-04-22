It wasn’t 10 strong like previous Easter Golf Tournaments at La Purisima on Monday – but the yearly event still brought out six teams and ended with Righetti producing the medalist.
The Easter tourney held off of Highway 246 in Lompoc still brought out some of the top golfers in the Channel League and featured two CIF Central Section schools in RHS and Atascadero to play under 65-degree weather.
The Warriors’ Joe Moles earned medalist honors by shooting 73 on the course. He was one of five golfers who stayed underneath 80 for the day.
Rio Mesa golfer Evan Colburn followed Moles with his score of 76. Isaac Stone of Santa Barbara also shot 76 on the greens, but ended up in third overall. Righetti golfer Jake Shin and Santa Barbara High golfer Eli Sada both ended up shooting 78 – placing the two of them in the top five individual finishers at the tournament.
Channel League powerhouse Santa Barbara High won the team event by collecting 234 total strokes. Righetti followed with 242. Rio Mesa took the drive from Oxnard to settle for third at 255 points.
Lompoc head coach Andrew Jones, whose team was the tournament host, said that two teams that were supposed to take part in the event ended up playing a rain makeup contest on Monday: San Marcos and Santa Ynez at Alisal River Golf Course. Two other local teams were involved in rain makeup contests that were previous participants in the Easter Tournament: Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.
Comprising the rest of the team scores were Cabrillo at 294, Atascadero at 319 and the Braves at 326.
On the solo side, CHS was led by Logan Clarke and Casey Munns who shot an 88 and 93, respectively.
Lompoc’s top golfer on the day was Joe Powers at 90. Nate Williams finished his day shooting 112 and Adam Beck shot 124.
Other scorers were Preston Foy of Santa Barbara (80), Martin Alvarez of Rio Mesa (89), his teammate Josh Calderon (90), Sam Bordan of Atascadero (91) and Tucker Laine of Righetti (91).
Both Lompoc and Cabrillo are set to play in rain makeup games on Tuesday: The Braves hosting Dos Pueblos at La Purisima at 1:30 p.m. and the Conquistadores taking on Santa Barbara at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Club.
Boys tennis
Ricardo Garay and Anthony Espinosa of Lompoc High picked up opening round victories in the Channel League individual tournament held at Santa Ynez on Monday.
Garay edged Cabrillo’s Matteo Craviotto 6-4 before falling to No. 1 seed Masato Perera of San Marcos 8-0.
Espinosa defeated Fernando Cortez 6-0 before falling 8-0 to Dominik Stefanov of San Marcos, who was the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
Tuesday is the Channel League doubles tournament held at Santa Ynez High.