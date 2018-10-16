Gabby Minier began the Channel League Finals girls golf tournament by earning medalist honors on the first day. She left the Tuesday championship with the lowest score – and the league title.
The Dos Pueblos golfer finished her day by shooting 79 at the Alisal Ranch Golf Course to take first overall on Tuesday’s final deciding league contest. She will now officially be one of six golfers representing the Channel League in the CIF Southern Section Individual finals.
Santa Ynez High head coach Ashley Coelho offered her praise of Minier’s performance.
“Gabby Minier played excellent golf the last two days, and finished with a 155 total, with a 79 and 76, respectively,” Coelho said in an email.
Minier teed off with the 11 a.m. Tuesday group that comprised of Melia Haller of Santa Barbara, Alex Manion of San Marcos and Gracie Church of Santa Ynez.
Manion shot the second lowest score of the 18-hole outing with an 86. Haller followed by shooting 87. Church went on to shoot k102 – taking 11th overall.
Hannah Cho of Dos Pueblos came in fourth with her score of 93. Lizzie Goss of Santa Barbara followed her by shooting 95.
The top five scorers Minier, Manion, Haller, Cho and Goss now will advance to the CIF Southern Section championships beginning the week of Oct. 22.
Additionally, the top six golfers on the day went on to earn automatic All-Channel League First Team honors, including Santa Barbara’s Aoife Braverman, who shot 97 on the final 18-hole day.
The Pirates, though, managed to fill the All-Channel League Second Team – pleasing Coelho in the process.
“I am most impressed that we had four girls make Second Team All-League in a very challenging and competitive new league,” Coelho said, who cited Blunt and Marina Vengel (207 combined score) as the two leaders for the Pirates in the tournament. “I look forward to seeing what these girls do next year.”
Chruch, Vengel, Morgan Blunt (shot a 98 to take sixth, combined for 203) and Olivia Cortopassi (108 on Tuesday, 209 combined) were the quartet of Santa Ynez golfers who landed second team honors. Allie Womack of Santa Barbara and Sofia Tasca of San Marcos comprised the rest of the Second Team contingent.
On Cabrillo and Lompoc’s end, Ellie Mendibles of the Conquistadores managed to see some action on the second and final day – finishing at 13th overall by shooting 117. As for Lompoc, Marina Zellers took a tie for 19th on the first day of competition by shooting 116 along with CHS’s Ashlyn Wiswall. Ruby Monday (130, 24th on Monday) and Hannah Larsh (132, 25th) finished inside the top 25 of Monday’s round.
Also during the opening round of the Channel League championships, Minier finished with the lowest score at 79. She was followed by Manion at 86 and Haller at 87. Blunt was the area’s closest golfer on day one with her mark of 98.