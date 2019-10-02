As the golfers struggled with fast greens, St. Joseph edged Orcutt Academy 268-273 in an Ocean League dual held at Santa Maria Country Club on Wednesday.
Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg, who shot a 41 on this very course on Monday, earned medalist honors along with teammate Melissa Burns as they each shot 49.
The Knights won despite not having a single golfer break into the 40s. Mackenzie Taylor and Sophia Cordova each shot 53 and Lita Mahoney, Bella Aldridge and Macie Taylor each shot 54.
Lauren McClung shot 66 for the Spartans, Luna Sahagun shot 50 and Grace Howard carded a 59.
"I think a lot of (the high scoring) was putting," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "There's a big Growers-Producers Tournament and they had been treating the greens, cutting and rolling them and they're playing faster than lightning now. Nobody had a great day."
The Knights have a big dual coming up Monday against Nipomo. The Knights host the Titans at the Santa Maria Country Club and will play the Titans at Monarch Dunes next Thursday.
"We’re getting practice a little extra extra, chipping and putting," Fosdick said in preparation for the Nipomo match.
Nipomo shot a 272 in their win over Mission Prep at Monarch Dunes on Monday. Kaitlyn Nunez, one of the Ocean League's top golfers, led the Titans with a 45. Nipomo is 7-0 in Ocean League play heading into Thursday's match against Mission Prep.