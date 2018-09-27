Ashlyn Wiswall and the rest of the Cabrillo High girls golfers walked to the Mission Club Golf Course parking lot after their round of golf with nothing but smiles on their faces.
Wiswall delivered her best outing of her golf career — and the Conquistadores went on to beat Lompoc 257-302 on Thursday evening at the Vandenberg Village venue.
Wiswall, a senior, first shared with her coaches and teammates her 43 score and how this Channel League contest was the closest thing to a flawless outing for her. She excitedly called her mother on the phone to share the news of her top score and earning medalist honors.
Wiswall then collected herself and shared how her 43 mark is a career best.
“Today, the weather was so nice. My drives were going straight and my putts were going in — it was a good day,” Wiswall said.
Yet, Wiswall said that there’s still one area she wants to work on to become a complete golfer for the rest of the season.
“I really want to work on my chipping — because that’s the only thing I struggled with,” Wiswall said.
The win was also considered a weight lifted off of the shoulders of the CHS girls golfers – as the Conqs had been on a losing skid to start their first season as a full-fledged member of the Channel League.
Facing the likes of Santa Ynez and Santa Barbara region challengers Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara High, the Conqs began the league season at 0-4 until Thursday’s contest.
Cabrillo and Lompoc were unaffected by the weather conditions at the Northern Lompoc Valley course. There was a slight breeze, sunny skies and no sign of marine layer until after the outing wrapped up.
Wiswall was one of two Conquistadores who shot below 50. Teammate Alexa McCune finished the day by shooting 48.
The next three CHS golfers went on to shoot below 60 on the day. Katie Heath came next with her score of 54 while Kelsey Bruner and Ellie Mendibles tied with a score of 56.
On Lompoc’s side, the Braves’ medalist was Ruby Thursday, who shot a 51. Two other Braves went on to finish underneath the 60 plateau.
Marina Zellers shot a 54 for LHS, while Hannah Larsh finished by shooting a 55. The next two top finishers for the Braves were Haley Larsh (67) and Lizzie Hang (75).
Lompoc will now head to Sandpiper Golf Course in Santa Barbara to face San Marcos on Tuesday. Cabrillo will head to the Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday to take on Dos Pueblos in another C.L contest. The Braves’ contest is set for 3 p.m. while Cabrillo’s outing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Dos Pueblos 231, Santa Ynez 238
The Santa Ynez Pirates had four girls shoot in the 40s, helping the team break 240 for the first time in six years.
But it wasn’t enough to defeat the Dos Pueblos Chargers in a Channel League match at Glen Annie.
The Pirates’ Morgan Blount with a 42 for the best nine-hole round of her high school career.
Gracie Church followed with a 44 with Erinn Callaghan and Marina Vengel each posting a 49. Caelyn Linane rounded out the Santa Ynez scoring with a 54.
Gabby Minier’s 36 led the Chargers, earning medalist honors.
She was followed by Hannah Cho (39), Nicole Calene and Kathy Ramirez (50) and Julia Schniepp (56).
Girls Volleyball
Santa Ynez 3, Santa Barbara 2
The Santa Ynez Pirates dug deep to come up with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Santa Barbara Dons Thursday night in a Channel League girls volleyball match at Santa Ynez high.
Santa Ynez won the first set 25-17 before dropping the next two, 11-25 and 21-25.
The Pirates regrouped with a 25-21 fourth set and then closed out the match with a 15-10 fifth set.
Santa Barbara (3-4 Channel League) was shorthanded, missing five girls with one out with an illness and four away on a school field trip.
“But that’s no excuse,” said Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garney. “When our team comes prepared to play, we win. We just weren’t prepared tonight but Santa Ynez is a good team, they’re much improved and the dug deep when they needed it.”
“I know they had some girls missing but our girls were ready to bring it no matter who we faced on the court tonight. They played with great energy. Lauren Wilks was just a monster in the fifth set, she had laser focus, she played hard and hit the ball hard to help us pull out the win.”
Santa Barbara hosts Lompoc next Tuesday while Santa Ynez (3-4 CL) stays home for its Tuesday match against Cabrillo.
Girls Tennis
San Marcos 15, Santa Ynez 3
Santa Ynez’s Claire Collison won two of her three sets, 6-1 and 6-0, and Lauren Thornbrun won a 6-4 set as the Santa Ynez Pirates “faced some tough competition today,” according to coach Jennifer Rasmussen in their Channel League match at San Marcos.