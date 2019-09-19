On a day that started out warm then turned slightly chilly and very windy, the Righetti girls golf team won handily.
Medalist and defending Mountain League champion Claire Alford shot a 37 on the par 35 front nine at Rancho Maria Golf course Thursday, leading Righetti to a 238-269 Mountain League win over Paso Robles.
The Warriors moved to 5-2, 2-0.
"I was happy with our team's scores in this wind," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka.
"Not only was it windy, but there was a cross-wind and there were wind gusts."
Behind Alford's 37, Kira Kase shot the second-best score for the Warriors, 46.
Tomooka said Alford had shot a solid 37 on Rancho Maria before.
"Those are really good scores," Tomooka said of Alford's and Kase's marks. "Our other scores are good also."
Cameron Reynoso came in at 50 for the Warriors. Kayla Minetti carded a 51 and Grace Minetti shot a 54.
The Bearcats were closely grouped. Ceci Martinez and Jennifer Armstrong both shot a 53. Kaci Wagner and Malia Gaviola each came in at 54. Sophia Hammond carded a 55.
Alford said her team's fortunes are looking up from where they were last year.
"We're young, we have some sophomores but they've really put in the work," said Alford, who is a junior.
"There have been big jumps (for the better) in their scores."
Alford had a lot of opportunity over the summer before the 2019 Righetti season began to work on her already solid golf game.
One of those opportunities was at the prestigious Perfect Sense Unified Challenge that took place in Washington D.C. in June. She was one of only 18 First Tee members selected to play there.
"I feel like my short game has really improved," since last year, Alford said.
With the meat of Righetti's league schedule approaching, the Warriors, along with other league teams are adjusting to a new league play format.
Last year, each league team played every other one once during the first round of league play and once during the second. This year, teams play each other back-to-back.
Tomooka said he misses the league mini-tournaments, which the Warriors and other current Mountain League members took part in when they were part of the CIF Southern Section's PAC 8 League.
The mini-tournaments do not exist in the Mountain League, which Righetti joined when it moved to the Central Section last year.
"The golfers from all the different teams were able to see each other," at the mini-tournaments said Tomooka. "It was very beneficial, not just for the top players but for the others."
Righetti's veteran coach said his squad is in a strong league which has a lot of balance, though Arroyo Grande shapes up as the favorite to win the league title.
"(Mountain League rivals) San Luis Obispo and Atascadero are very good teams also," said Tomooka.
"We have a lot of work to do to compete with those other teams. This is a tough league for our girls."
Righetti will play Atascadero at Chalk Mountain at 3 p.m. next Tuesday then host the Greyhounds in a 3 p.m. match at Rancho Maria next Thursday.