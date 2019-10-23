The Arroyo Grande girls golf team went 8-0 in Mountain League duals this year then made some history Wednesday.
The Eagles shot a school record team low 432 for 18 holes at Rancho Maria Golf Course to win at the Mountain League Tournament.
Righetti junior Claire Alford repeated as individual Mountain League champion with a two-under 71 on her team’s home course.
Dual and league tournament results combined determined the final league team standings. The league finals alone determined the other top league honors - the individual league champion, all-league teams, and which teams and individuals advanced to CIF Central Section Central Area competition.
Morro Bay Golf Course hosted the Ocean League Finals on Wednesday.
Righetti, at 492, came in second in the team standings Wednesday. San Luis Obispo, at 495, came in third. Atascadero, at 519, finished fourth. Paso Robles, at 523, came in fifth.
Arroyo Grande, Righetti and San Luis Obispo compete in Division 1. Paso Robles and Atascadero compete in Division 2.
The Eagles came in easily under the required 480 Division 1 team score to advance to the Central Area Division 1 Tournament. Paso Robles and Atascadero both came in under the required 530 Division 2 team score to advance.
Alford and San Luis Obispo golfers Catie Leebrick, Ellery Yasumoto and Sophia Silacci all advanced to the area Division 1 tourney. All of them were at or under the required score of 96 for individuals to advance.
The Central Division 1 Area Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at Cypress Ridge. The Division 2 tourney will take place at 10 a.m. at Valley Oaks in Visalia that day.
Alford made it to the Southern California Regionals last year, one stop away from the state tournament.
“My goal is to make the state tournament, but really I’ll take advancing to any state tournament this year,” she said.
“This has been a really good season for me.” Alford qualified for the prestigious Pebble Beach pro-am event, in which pros are paired with high school golfers. The event took place late last month.
Alford, Burson, Gunasayan, Webb, Marshall and Pruett made the All-Mountain League First Team. Leebrick, Yasumoto, Park, Patel, Silacci, and Jenny Armstrong of Paso Robles made the second team. Armstrong shot a 99.
