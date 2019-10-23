{{featured_button_text}}

The Arroyo Grande girls golf team went 8-0 in Mountain League duals this year then made some history Wednesday.

The Eagles shot a school record team low 432 for 18 holes at Rancho Maria Golf Course to win at the Mountain League Tournament.

Righetti junior Claire Alford repeated as individual Mountain League champion with a two-under 71 on her team’s home course.

Dual and league tournament results combined determined the final league team standings. The league finals alone determined the other top league honors - the individual league champion, all-league teams, and which teams and individuals advanced to CIF Central Section Central Area competition.

Golfers started the tournament in unseasonably hot conditions.

The weather gradually cooled to the mid-70s by the end of the tourney.

Alford said she shot her best 18-hole score at Rancho Maria Wednesday.

“I think it was a combination of everything coming together,” she said afterward.

“My short game really improved over the summer, and today my long game and my short game came together.”

Atascadero’s Katie Burson was the individual runner-up Wednesday. Arroyo Grande’s Emily Webb (81), and Bella Gunasayan and Claire Marshall (both 85) rounded out the top five.

Sid Pruett shot a solid 86 for the Eagles. Sora Park and Siona Patel both came in at 95. Park’s score was averaged with Patel’s for the team total.

Righetti, at 492, came in second in the team standings Wednesday. San Luis Obispo, at 495, came in third. Atascadero, at 519, finished fourth. Paso Robles, at 523, came in fifth.

Arroyo Grande, Righetti and San Luis Obispo compete in Division 1. Paso Robles and Atascadero compete in Division 2.

The Eagles came in easily under the required 480 Division 1 team score to advance to the Central Area Division 1 Tournament. Paso Robles and Atascadero both came in under the required 530 Division 2 team score to advance.

Alford and San Luis Obispo golfers Catie Leebrick, Ellery Yasumoto and Sophia Silacci all advanced to the area Division 1 tourney. All of them were at or under the required score of 96 for individuals to advance.

The Central Division 1 Area Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at Cypress Ridge. The Division 2 tourney will take place at 10 a.m. at Valley Oaks in Visalia that day.

Alford made it to the Southern California Regionals last year, one stop away from the state tournament.

“My goal is to make the state tournament, but really I’ll take advancing to any state tournament this year,” she said.

“This has been a really good season for me.” Alford qualified for the prestigious Pebble Beach pro-am event, in which pros are paired with high school golfers. The event took place late last month.

Alford, Burson, Gunasayan, Webb, Marshall and Pruett made the All-Mountain League First Team. Leebrick, Yasumoto, Park, Patel, Silacci, and Jenny Armstrong of Paso Robles made the second team. Armstrong shot a 99.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.