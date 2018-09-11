The Conquistadores are off to a fast start on the girls golf course in the 2018-19 sports year.
Led by medalist Ashlyn Wiswall, Cabrillo defeated Lompoc 280-306 on Tuesday at La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc – in a battle of unbeatens and brand new Channel League rivals, after years of competing as Los Padres League members.
The win made CHS 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the Channel League.
Outside of the No. 7 hole, there was no fierce wind that pounded against the greens at the Lompoc Valley golf course. Additionally, there was no glaring sun that would’ve risen the temperatures past 80 degrees on the field. The conditions were ideal for a nine-round golf outing for both teams as temperatures stood at 73 degrees.
And the senior Wiswall, who finished with a 46, agreed that the atmosphere was just right for the late afternoon outing.
“Today, the seventh hole got pretty windy. But at the start, it was really nice,” Wiswall said.
Wiswall, though, said she thought she had a rough start early on in this annual cross town golf contest.
“Today I think I didn’t start very well, but after I wrapped my head around it, I started playing a lot better,” Wiswall said. “We didn’t get to warm up. But my putts starting going in and my drives started going straighter.”
Wiswall and teammate Kelsey Bruner have carried CHS (5-0 overall) as medalists this season. Bruner, who was the medalist against Orcutt Academy on Aug. 29 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village, shot a 60 versus the Braves – making her the fourth best scorer at the course for her team.
Katie Heath came in second for the Conqs by shooting a 54. Allysa Hess came next by shooting a 59. Thea Reagan emerged as CHS’s fifth best scorer by finishing with a 61.
On the Braves’ side, Ruby Gonzalez – who was honored by Lompoc High on Monday at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni’s in Orcutt – led the way with her score of 56. Two other Braves scored underneath 60: Marina Zellers, who shot a 58 and Hannah Larsh, who finished with a 59.
Lizzie Hang was fourth on the Braves by shooting a 65. Haley Larsh rounded out the LHS scoring by shooting a 70.
The Braves had been practicing and competing with athletic director Claudia Terrones serving as head coach on an interim basis. Tom Garrard made his return to the course with LHS after some brief time off.
Cabrillo will now return to the Mission Club this Thursday against Dos Pueblos in another Channel League contest. Lompoc will host San Marcos on Thursday; also a Channel League game and at La Purisima. Both golf outings are set for 3 p.m.