The Cabrillo High boys golf team has now scored two wins over Lompoc during both teams’ first season as Channel League members.
This time, under partly cloudy skies and even a deer crossing the third hole momentarily, the Conquistadores managed the 494-623 victory in the 18-hole contest played at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Casey Munns of Cabrillo earned medalist honors by shooting an 88. Munns, who has been the Conqs’ top golfer throughout the spring season, admitted that this round of golf wasn’t his best performance, he said.
“The golf course was really challenging today,” Munns said. “It was me missing greens and hitting the fairways. But altogether, we played a really good match today.”
The deer crossing didn’t interrupt play on the third hole, as the four golfers managed to work around it.
Munns shot a 100 in the last meeting against Lompoc, which was a 529-587 victory back on March 4. His 88 score came with Munns aiming to perfect his long range game.
“I’m just trying to get distance that way it’s just relying on the driver and the wedge,” Munns said.
His realistic goal is to lower his golf score down the road, saying “The goal for me is to reach the 70s and as a team, I know a lot of our kids can break the 100s.”
Outside of Munns, Cabrillo’s Logan Clarke finished below 100 by shooting a 94. Colby Barthel also made the 90s cut, shooting a 99.
On the Braves’ side, Merrick Zellers led the way by shooting 121. Luke Gardner went on to shoot 123. Both Adam Beck and Nate Williams tied with the same score of 125. Rounding out the Braves was Romeo Barcelona with a score of 128.
Cabrillo head coach Craig Knowles said each C.L contest is played in an 18-hole format, not in nine holes.
Lompoc will take time off and take on San Marcos on April 2 at La Purisima at 1:30 p.m. Cabrillo will take on Santa Ynez at Alisal River Golf Course on Monday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m.
College track and field
Cabrillo grad Batty competes in Westmont Classic
Haleigh Batty went toe-to-toe with collegiate athletes representing Cal Lutheran, UC Santa Barbara, Idaho State and George Fox University from Portland, Oregon.
Batty, the 2017 Cabrillo High grad and former Hancock College athlete, settled for third place in section four of the women's 100 meter hurdles heptathlon at Westmont College on Thursday afternoon. Batty completed a time of 17.74.
Batty's time was the 14th best overall in the field of 16 competitors.