Owen Avrit had a solid campaign for Mountain League champ Arroyo Grande, and he was rewarded with the Mountain League boys golf MVP award.
Luke Adam and Caleb Rodriguez helped St. Joseph win the boys Division 3 championship in the Knights' first year in the Central Section. Adam and Rodriguez are both on the All-League First Team.
Righetti's Joe Moles, Jeffrey Perry of San Luis Obispo, and Arroyo Grande's Ben Feldman, Keyan Patel and Henry Havemose rounded out the First Team.
Josh Compton, Jacob Zakaria and Nick Jackson of San Louis Obispo all earned a spot on the All-Mountain League Second Team, along with Logan Burns and Coly Calloway of Paso Robles, Jake Shin of RIghetti and Thomas Murray of Arroyo Grande.
Boys volleyball
The Arroyo Grande boys volleyball team won another league title by taking the inaugural Mountain League championship in 2019, and Arroyo Grande senior middle blocker-middle hitter Nick Pock is the league Boys Volleyball MVP.
Two of Pock's teammates landed on the All-Mountain League First Team. They are senior outside hitter Drake Cote and sophomore setter Makai Lipson.
San Luis Obispo senior setter Gavin Nolte and junior libero Michael da Silva also landed a spot on the First Team. Morro Bay senior outside hitter Jaden Churchill, Paso Robles senior middle blocker Hector Arteaga and Righetti senior setter/opposite Andrew White rounded out the First Team.
The league champion Eagles' Second Team representatives are sophomore middle blocker Tyler Armstrong, senior libero Micah Nailor and senior outside hitter Mitchell Butler. San Luis Obispo senior outside hitter Addison Wright and senior middle blocker Weston Kammer join the three Eagles on the Second Team.
Outside hitters Ian MacDonald of Morro Bay, a junior, and Tanner Scott of Righetti, a senior, round out the Second Team.
Arroyo Grande junior middle blocker Ethan Rucker and Righetti junior outside hitter Jesse Gabriel earned honorable mention.
Boys tennis
Arroyo Grande junior Sam Ashbrook was the Mountain League singles champion, and he is the Mountain League singles MVP. The Eagles won the league championship before falling to Clovis North in the Central Section Division 1 championship match.
San Luis Obispo teammates Elias Weeks and Nathan Butterfield are on the All-League Singles Team. The top All-League Doubles tandem is a San Luis Obispo pair, J.J. Niven and Kavi Freyhaldenoven.
Niven and Freyhaldenoven won the league doubles championship.
Arroyo Grande tandems Dylan Black and Isiah Sczbecki, and Ryan Arcangel and Nick Fuller also made the All-League Doubles Team.
Stunt
Paso Robles won the league championship in the first year for this sport on the Central Coast. Maddy Hanauer, who helped the Bearcats to the league title, is the league MVP.
Here, by school, is a list of First and Second Team All-League selections.
First Team
Paso Robles: Hanauer, Jeraly Escamilia, Sofia Moses, Sophia Mullinix, Bella Druding, Izzy Bellflower and Alexa Nunez. Arroyo Grande: Aly Caballero, Snow Stuart, Jasmine Burns, Lilli Young and Andee Watson. Nipomo: Marissa Flanigan.
Second Team
Atascadero: Caylee Mintey, Mary Sherer, Jackie Winch and Jayden Merritt. Arroyo Grande: Bailey Clark, Miranda Moses and Kate Brown. Paso Robles: Kylie Bridewell and Nikki Robinson. Nipomo: Ashlie Andrede and Jazmynn Espinoza. San Luis Obispo: Mallory Etter and Kylie Taboa.
Natalie Avila of Nipomo and Ava Leininger of Arroyo Grande earned Honorable Mention.
All-Mountain League Track, and Swimming and Diving Teams were determined by placings at the league finals in those sports.