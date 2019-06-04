The First Tee is an international, non-profit youth development organization which seeks to introduce the game of golf, and promote the sport, to children and teens.
According to a First Tee Central Coast, that program has reached 40,000 youngsters.
Claire Alford, a 16-year-old Righetti High School sophomore, is one of the 18 First Tee members who have been selected to play in the Perfect Sense Unified Challenge that will take place June 23-27 in Washington D.C.
"I was kind of surprised," when she heard the news that she was selected, Alford said recently.
"There are a lot of competitive, quality kids out there, and it's an honor to have been selected."
She said in a First Tee news release, "The First Tee has taught me to not only persevere on the golf course, but also in life as I strive to be the best person I can possibly be and help give back to others."
Alford was the inaugural Mountain League girls golf MVP her sophomore season at Righetti. She is a First Tee Central Coast member.
The Perfect Sense Unified Challenge golf tournament will consist of a 36-hole Ryder Cup-style tournament at The Club at Craighton Farms, a Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.
The news release stated that the golfers will play with a Special Olympics athlete and a wounded veteran during the event. Alford and the others are slated to take part in a career exploration day at Perfect Sense Digital offices and tour Washington D.C.'s monuments and museums.
Alford is active in the community, and she said she wrote some essays detailing her community involvement when she applied for selection to the Perfect Sense Unified Challenge.
"I'm the president, and one of the founding members, of the Culture, Community and Cuisine Club at Righetti," Alford said.
"I really like the club's peer-to-peer program, I love the way the club is able to interact with the community. I wrote an essay (for the Perfect Sense Selection Committee) about the work we did to (re-vitalize) a garden at Orcutt Academy's (K-8) Independent Study (location) in Casmalia."
Alford said, "A lot of the kids there are disadvantaged, and it was so good to be able to give back. Honestly, when we started, the garden was a safety hazard for the kids. There were snakes there."
The garden rehabilitation project was a long, but rewarding, one, Alford said.
"It took a year," said Alford, who was the leader in the project. "We completely re-built it. Now it's a place where the kids have a real garden to go to and get more of a sense of how nature works.
"I'm very grateful for all the help we received." Alford said She credited school site Director of Operations/Principal Joe Dana and Diani Building Corporation of Santa Maria with helping secure much of the funding and materials for the project.
Alford said one project the Righetti Culture, Community and Cuisine Club does is work involving trying to lower the cost of some basic health care for disadvantaged youngsters on the Central Coast.
Alford said that Righetti's community liaison, Crystal Lopez, helps coordinate that project.
"We try to help the kids get low, or free, health care (supplies) like toothpaste, deodorant, soap through Walmart gift cards," Alford said. "Hopefully, by next fall, we can get free health screenings for kids at a nearby hospital."
Billy Gibbs of the PGA, and The First Tee Master Coach, said "Claire gives 100 percent in everything she does on and off the golf course. She works tirelessly on competing every goal she sets for herself no matter what challenges she may come across.
"Claire has become a mentor and a leader by example to many of the younger participants. She is the kind of person everyone looks up to and wants to be like. These are traits I have the utmost respect for."
Regarding her golf last season, Alford said she was most happy with her short game.
"I was really starting to put things together, and the short game helped me get everything going," Alford said.
"Claire is a very talented young lady," her coach at Righetti, Brian Tomooka, said.
"She has been a pleasure to coach these last two years ... Claire has a great work ethic, (and) works extremely hard in the classroom as well as the golf course. She has spent countless hours working on her game.
"She is confident in what she does, is willing to learn, and has a tremendous amount of integrity."