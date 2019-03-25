St. Joseph scored its first win of the season on the golf course, beating Paso Robles in a Mountain League dual at the Santa Maria Country Club Monday.
The Knights rolled to a 202-233 win over the Bearcats on the front nine on their home course.
St. Joseph had three players shoot under 40, including medalist Dylan Spiess, who shot an even-par 37.
"Just about everything" was working for Spiess, St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "I think that’s his best round, definitely this season and maybe ever. My middle lineup did really well."
Caleb Rodriguez shot a 38 and Jayce Gamble added a 39 for the Knights.
St. Joseph's top golfer, Cal Poly signee Luke Adam, shot a 40. Grayson Arnsdorf shot 47 for the Knights.
"Luke was a little off, but the other three were in the 30s and I think it's the first time we've had all three of them in the 30s," Fosdick said. "The conditions were good, there wasn't a whole lot of wind and the weather was beautiful. Hopefully this is just a sign that we're coming together."
St. Joseph is 1-2 on the season having not played much of a pre-league schedule.
Paso Robles' Kobe Rabenaldt led the Bearcats with a score of 43. Colby Calloway-Goodwin shot 44 and Logan Burns carded a 45 for the Bearcats. Hayden Wagner's 48 and Alex Plale's 53 rounded out the scoring for Paso Robles.
The Bearcats host St. Joseph at Paso Robles Golf Club on Thursday in another league dual.
Orcutt Academy 252, Santa Maria 270
Playing on the Santa Maria Country Club's back nine, the Spartans beat the Saints by 18 strokes as Robbie Burch shot a 1-under 34 for Orcutt Academy.
"Robbie Birch just played lights out today and we don’t have anyone to keep up with him," Saints coach Jay Cheney said.
Sahir Sanchez finished up with a 46 to lead Santa Maria.
"Sahir holed out from the bunker on number 12 for his first birdie of the season," Cheney said. "He transferred from Las Vegas this year and although he is a senior, he is a great addition to our team."
Cheney said Sanchez's 46 is a season best.
"My guys are really improving. I think that the better weather the last two weeks has given us more consistent practice and it is showing in their scores," Cheney added.
Aaron Madrigal shot a 53 for the Saints, Kobey Pabellan shot a 55, Jose Lopez finished with a 57 and Dominick Martinez rounded out the Saints' scoring with a 59.
Jose Barcelo shot 50 for the Spartans, Cesar Lopez and Eli Stephenson each shot 55 and Micah Raucher shot 58.
Boys tennis
Nipomo 7, Pioneer Valley 2
The Titans scored an Ocean League win over the Panthers on Monday, moving to 5-4 in league matches.
Nipomo takes on Morro Bay on Thursday in another Ocean League match.
Cali Cougars Basketball Tryouts
The Cali Cougars Travel Basketball Team is holding tryouts Monday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 3 from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., both nights.
Junior high school boys and girls, and high school boys and girls are eligible for the tryouts. A Cali Cougars news release stated the Cali Cougars travel team is an AAU-certified travel basketball team,
Contact coach Mike Bloodworth at 805-314-2788 for more information.
Junior high wrestling league
The Santa Maria Youth Wrestling Association is presenting a free wrestling league. Athletes must be grades seven and eight and attending school in the Santa Maria Valley to be eligible.
The first practices will take place the week of March 25. The season will conclude the last week of May.
Here is a list of practice sites and times.
Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contacts are Ivan Rodriguez, 805-631-7366 and Stephanie Rodriguez, 805-867-3667.
Pioneer Valley Farmboyz wrestling room, to the left of the main gym at Pioneer valley High School. Practice times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact is Kent Olson, email farmboyz@hotmail.com.
Righetti High School wrestling room behind the gym and next to the pool. Practice times are Mondays from 4 p.m. 50 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact is Justin Bronson, bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
St. Joseph High School Gladiators Wrestling Club wrestling room in back of the building, near the football field. Practice times are Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested wrestlers may go to the site most convenient for them. Participants will be given a USA wrestling membership and secondary insurance at no cost.
All coaches and facilities are USA wrestling affiliates. All practice times are tentative and subject to change based on availability and numbers.
Wrestlers must wear shorts, T-shirt and socks to the first practice. Wrestlers are requested to bring wrestling shoes if they have them. If not, coaches will likely have loaners.
For questions regarding the league, contact Bronson at bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.