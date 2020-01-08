Girls wrestling: Three champs each for Pioneer Valley and Righetti at mini-wrestling tournament

Wrestling is not Mary Ann Swan's main sport. The Pioneer Valley sophomore is prospering at it nonetheless.
Swan won all three of her matches at a mini-tournament Righetti hosted at its Warrior Gym Wednesday night. Swan, the champ at 116 pounds, was one of three Pioneer Valley weight class winners.
"This is my first year wrestling at PV," she said afterward. "I wrestled back in junior high.
"I got back into it to get in shape for track," said Swan, who runs the 100, long jumps, pole vaults and competes for the Panthers' 4x100 relay squad in that sport.
Swan said, "Wrestling is a good secondary sport for me." Indeed, it has been.
No team scores were kept at the event, which involved several area teams. Besides Swan, Pioneer Valley's other weight class winners were Esme Perez at 137 pounds and Abigail Ayuso at 150.
Pioneer Valley and Righetti each had three weight class winners. Warriors Micahela Correa (106 pounds), Gabriella Rincon (111) and Angelina Rincon (160) all won.
Gabriella Rincon racked up a technical fall and two pins in her three matches. Still, "My technique could have been cleaned up a bit," the junior said.
Weight class champions were fairly evenly distributed among the teams. Morro Bay, Atascadero and Santa Maria all had two. Nipomo and San Luis Obispo had one each.
"I thought it went pretty good," for his team, said Righetti coach A.J. Berry.
"The girls have wrestled really well the past two weeks. Everything we've been working toward is slowly coming along."
Berry said, "I was really pleased with the effort tonight. I think everyone won at last one match for us."
Pioneer Valley, with 14, easily had the most top-three weight class finishes at the meet. Righetti, Santa Maria and Morro Bay all had six.
Lower weight class individual winners included Austria Holland of Nipomo at 101 pounds, Correa at 106, Gabriella Rincon at 111, Swan at 116, Sara Sterner of Morro bay at 121, Allison Jesperson of Atascadero at 126 and Atascadero's Eleanor Rodriguez at 131.
Upper weight class champions included Perez at 137 pounds, Hazel Sunnarborg of Morro Bay at 142, Ayuso at 150, Angelina Rincon at 160, Rebecca Rodriguez of San Luis Obispo at 170, Mariana Tello of Santa Maria at 189 and Santa Maria's Laura Negrete at 235.
Women's basketball
Rio Hondo 58, Hancock 51
WHITTIER — The Bulldogs (9-9) shot just 19-for-65 from the floor and lost a non-conference game to the Roadrunners.
Amanda Lee scored 18 points and led three Roadrunners in double figures. Amy Navarro put in 17 points and Alisia Trejo added 10.
Milan McGary put in a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs. Jayci Bayne had 18.
Girls water polo
Santa Ynez 16, Ventura Buena 5
Taye Luke tossed in seven goals and the Pirates breezed to a non-league win over the Bulldogs.
Six Pirates scored. Besides her seven goals, Luke made three steals. Ally Alderete racked up three goals and three assists for the Pirates. Alexa Yacoub scored twice, and Peyton Pratt made seven blocks.
Boys soccer (Tuesday night)
Santa Ynez 2, Dos Pueblos 0
Aden Tapia scored in the first half, Grant Fieldhouse tallied in the second and the Pirates (7-3-1, 1-0-0) won their Channel League opener by beating the Chargers at Dos Pueblos.
Erik Guerrero assisted on Tapia's goal. Ricky Romero earned the assist on the Fieldhouse goal.