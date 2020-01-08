Girls wrestling: Three champs each for Pioneer Valley and Righetti at mini-wrestling tournament

Wrestling is not Mary Ann Swan's main sport. The Pioneer Valley sophomore is prospering at it nonetheless.

Swan won all three of her matches at a mini-tournament Righetti hosted at its Warrior Gym Wednesday night. Swan, the champ at 116 pounds, was one of three Pioneer Valley weight class winners.

"This is my first year wrestling at PV," she said afterward. "I wrestled back in junior high.

"I got back into it to get in shape for track," said Swan, who runs the 100, long jumps, pole vaults and competes for the Panthers' 4x100 relay squad in that sport.

Swan said, "Wrestling is a good secondary sport for me." Indeed, it has been.

No team scores were kept at the event, which involved several area teams. Besides Swan, Pioneer Valley's other weight class winners were Esme Perez at 137 pounds and Abigail Ayuso at 150.

Pioneer Valley and Righetti each had three weight class winners. Warriors Micahela Correa (106 pounds), Gabriella Rincon (111) and Angelina Rincon (160) all won.

Gabriella Rincon racked up a technical fall and two pins in her three matches. Still, "My technique could have been cleaned up a bit," the junior said.