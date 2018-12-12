On its Senior Night, Righetti's girls wrestling team won the unofficial city championship.
Righetti went 3-0 at the Righetti Quad it hosted at its Warrior Gym Wednesday night. "This is pretty cool," Righetti coach Quianna Cater said of her team's winning the unofficial city title.
"This is the first time that I remember this happening." Cater is in her fifth year of coaching. The steadily growing Righetti girls wrestling program has been around for 12. The Warriors are 3-0 this year.
The Warriors' convincing 54-24 win over Nipomo Wednesday night was sandwiched around tiebreaker wins over city rivals Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria.
Righetti and Pioneer Valley wrestled to a 42-42 draw, but the Warriors prevailed because they won seven competitive matches to the Panthers' six. The Panthers garnered one forfeit win.
There seemed to be a discrepancy in the Righetti-Santa Maria scorebook, since Righetti won seven matches and Santa Maria appeared to win only six, with the 121-pound weight class indicated as a double forfeit, but the official final score read 42-42. Righetti won because of a penalty against Santa Maria.
Santa Maria is 3-1 in duals.
Senior Penny De La Cruz helped stake the Warriors to the unofficial city title. She went 3-0 at 137 pounds on the evening and wrapped up her last match with a pin in 28 seconds in her team's match against Santa Maria.
"I used a half nelson to get the pin," said De La Cruz, who is in her second year of competitive wrestling.
Though the Saints went 2-1, with wins of 60-18 over Nipomo and 57-24 over Pioneer Valley, it was a costly night of wrestling for the Saints. "We lost three starters," because of injuries in the quad meet Wednesday night, said Santa Maria coach Steve Hart.
Ana Cruz, a 121-pounder, "Will have to be out because of concussion protocol," said Hart. Cruz was hurt in the Saints' match against Pioneer Valley, their penultimate one of the evening before they finished up against Righetti.
Isela Velasquez appeared to suffer an injury to her right arm in her 116-pound match against Kameah Tell of Righetti and couldn't finish the match. Tell was leading when Velasquez was injured.
"We hope (Velasquez) will be able to wrestle Saturday," at the Bakersfield Ridgeview Tournament, said Hart.
"Another wrestler, one of our best girls, ripped a groin," in the Pioneer Valley match, said Hart. "She'll probably be out six weeks.
"We have three good girls we can put in those spots," in place of the injured starters, said Santa Maria's coach.
Shaunyce Valdez, in essence, clinched the Santa Maria match for the Warriors when she racked up a pin just 17 seconds into the 189-pound match.
With a forfeit win for Laura Negrete at heavyweight, and pins by Adriana Sanchez at 101 pounds and Erika Sienna at 106, the Saints won the last three matches but it wasn't quite enough.
"We were a little flat against Righetti," Hart said ruefully, "We wrestled great against PV."
Righetti's Gabby Rincon, with a pin 50 seconds into the 111-pound match, won the first match of the Righetti-Santa Maria competition.
There were some ultra quick pins in the Saints-Warriors match. Some of those included stops for De La Cruz, Sierra (11 seconds) and Valdez.
Pioneer Valley's Itra Guzman, at 170 pounds, needed just 12 seconds to end her match against Santa Maria with a pin. Pioneer Valley garnered a win over Nipomo in one of the last matches to finish. The final score was not known.
Afterward, De La Cuz said she was excited about Righetti's future prospects this season.
"We have more girls this year, and we have more girls who are committed to winning," she said.
Righetti will compete at the La Puente Invitational Friday and Saturday.