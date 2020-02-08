Girls wrestling continue to grown on the Central Coast

There was a time when boys were the only available opponents for female wrestlers.

A priest who was adamantly against girls wrestling against boys once said to a reporter, “I know human nature.”

That wasn’t all that long ago, but it seems like it was a different age now.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has sanctioned the girls state wrestling tournament since 2010 and Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Righetti all have thriving girls wrestling programs.

Pioneer Valley won the CIF Southern Section Northern Regional Tournament, and hosted it, every year before the Panthers joined most of the other area sports programs in a move to the Central Section in early 2018.

Righetti and Santa Maria consistently show well at the tournaments they enter. Nipomo does not have a full complement of wrestlers, but its program has been on the rise.

Nearly every school in the area has at least some female wrestlers.

Reyna Mendez wrestled for the Pioneer Valley squad that won a state championship in 2009, the year before the CIF sanctioned the girls state wrestling tourney. She is a veteran Santa Maria girls wrestling coach now.