Last year, as a first-year member in the CIF Central Section's Ocean League, the St. Joseph girls volleyball team did not make it into the playoffs.
This year, as second-year Ocean League members, the Knights are in first place.
St. Joseph, with a balanced attack and some big service runs, rushed through a 3-0 sweep of Nipomo Tuesday night in an Ocean League match at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym.
The Knights finished the deal in a little less than an hour. Set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 25-14.
The Knights moved to 11-12, 6-1 with the win to start the second round of league play. Nipomo's back row players elected to let an Alyssa Eaker serve go, the ball landed inside the back line for an ace and the last point of the match.
The St. Joseph girls volleyball team defeated Nipomo 3-0 in an Ocean League match on Tuesday.
"It's been a mixture of improvement by our players who were here last year and some good newcomers," St. Joseph coach Kelsey Elston said of the Knights' big performance jump this year from last.
"Bailey Woodside is one newcomer, and she's really been doing well. (veteran) Olivia Laggren has really been doing well.
"Drew Johnson has shown a big improvement from last year. And we have a transfer, libero Sammie Lock (from San Luis Obispo) who has really been doing well."
The Knights pulled a reversal on the Titans after Nipomo beat St. Joseph at Nipomo in the first round.
"I think the biggest difference this time was home court advantage," said Elston. "Nipomo was very scrappy when we played them up there."
The Titans did not have many highlights Tuesday night. Kat Anderson made 13 digs for the Titans. Jasmine Vongvone served two aces.
"We couldn't handle St. Joseph's serve," said Nipomo coach Andrea Conaway. "It was a rough night. We played a little bit flat. There's always room to improve."
The Vongvones, Jasmine and her sister Kaitlyn, are two of Nipomo's leaders. Jasmine came in late in the first set and Kaitlyn did not come into the match until the second.
"They weren't at practice yesterday, so they couldn't start," said Conaway.
Woodside put down a team-high 13 kills Tuesday night. Laggren, consistently pounding down kills from the left side, had nine. Johnson, who also gave the Knights some good defense in the middle, had five more,
Lock made seven digs and often helped the Knights get their serve receive going with solid defense in the back row.
The Titans, after spotting the Knights a 3-0 lead in the third set, went ahead 12-11 on a Jasmine Vongvone ace.
After the Knights got the ball back on a violation against the Titans that evened the match, Johnson, in effect, salted away the match for St. Joseph with a six-point service run.
Woodside smacked a kill to start the Johnson service run. Johnson served three aces then the Titans finally got the ball back on a Gracie Gutierrez block.
They got one point on Paloma Leal's serve then, after a sideout, Eaker finished the job with a seven-point run that ended with the ace.
Tressa Domingos had two kills in the run and Woodside had one.
St. Joseph’s Drew Johnson speaks after helping the Knights to a big Ocean League sweep of Nipomo Tuesday night. Knights alone in first place in league at 6-1. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/kOSpHZJuFI— SMTSportsDesk (@SMTSportsDesk) October 16, 2019
Afterward, Johnson said the Knights' on-court communication is miles ahead of where it was last year.
"We can just feel it," she said. "We bond so well. The communication is the biggest difference from last year."
St. Joseph doesn't have one spectacular hitter but the Knights have several capable ones, and Johnson said that keeps opposing defenses from keying on one player.
Lock said she has found the St. Joseph chemistry very much to her liking since she arrived on the team.
"I think the bonding here is better than at San Luis Obispo, I feel," she said.
St. Joseph will play a Ocean League match at Morro Bay at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Righetti 3, Mission Prep 1
In a Mountain League match at Righetti, the Warriors (21-15, 6-4) saw the Royals win the first set then won the next three, all by the same score. Set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19.
Mackenzie Kestler, with 12 kills, 10 digs, three blocks and three aces, gave the Warriors a big all-around match. Kyra Allen had eight kills, 10 digs and four aces.
Shanyce Valadez racked up 27 assists and served six aces for Righetti. Jahnine Ricafrente added 11 digs and four aces, and Katrina Mackinnon had nine kills.
Girls tennis
Mission Prep 6, Orcutt Academy 3
Sennior Kayla Pablo, one of the most consistent points scorers for an Orcutt Academy girls tennis team in school history, finished her regular season career at Orcutt with two wins, but the Royals beat the Spartans (7-13, 6-6) in an Ocean League regular season finale.
Pablo won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Isabelle Lopez for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
Shivani Panchel gave the Spartans their other point with a 7-5, 6-4 win at No. 5 singles.
The Ocean League Finals will take place Thursday and Friday at the Minami Center.
St. Joseph 7, Santa Ynez 2 (Monday)
The Knights won two tiebreakers en route to defeating the Pirates in a cross-section match at St. Joseph.
Emily Wilson and Shianne Gooley each won a singles and doubles match for the Knights. Wilson won at No. 1 singles and Gooley won at No. 3. Wilson teamed with Gowri Sunitha for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles, and Gooley and Marlee Hernandez won a 9-8 (4) at No. 2.
Wilson and Gooley dropped a game apiece in their singles wins. Wilson and Sunitha won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. Gooley and Hernandez won 9-8 (4) at No. 2.
Julia Galloway and Janelle Brickey both won in straight sets for the Knights. Brickey won a second-set tiebreaker. Eva Datuin rallied to win in three sets at No. 6 singles.
Michahjuliana Lundberg, who was unbeaten for the year in singles and doubles, was leading Sophia Curti 6-0, 5-1 at No. 2 singles when Lundberg had to retire from the match because of an injury. The extent of the injury was unknown at press time.
Boe Caplan and Ella Christianson scored an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles for the Pirates.
The Knights, tri-Mountain League champions, will enter the league finals at San Luis Obispo High School Wednesday short-handed because of injuries to Lundberg and Katelynn Haskell, another prominent singles and doubles player for the Knights.
Girls golf
Arroyo Grande 219, Righetti 253
Senior Night was a happy start to the Santa Ynez Pirates’ week when the Pirates swept the Lompoc Braves 3-0.
Righetti's Claire Alford was the medalist with a 37 on the par 35 Rancho Maria Golf Course front nine, but the Eagles (7-0 Mountain League) assured themselves that they will enter the league finals in first place after beating the second-place Warriors (5-2 Mountain League).
The teams will play each other at Cypress Ridge in Arroyo Grande at 2 p.m. Thursday in a regular season finale before the league finals that will take place at Rancho Maria at 12:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
All of the Eagles broke 50 Tuesday. Claire Marshall led Arroyo Grande with a 40. Teammates following were Bella Gunasayan (42), Emily Webb (44), Sid Pruett (44) and Sora Park (49).
Teammates behind Alford were Grace Minetti (52), Cameron Reynoso (53), Kyra Kase (55) and Cassidy Claborn (56).
Santa Ynez 254, Morro Bay 315
Medalist Morgan Blunt led the Pirates to a Channel League win over the Braves at the Alisal River Course in Solvang. Blunt shot a 45.
Teammates following were Marina Vengel (52), Emily Ruiz (54), Bridget Callaghan (56) and Caelyn Linane (57).
Mikayla Nunez led Lompoc with a 58. Gabby Michel (62), Haley Lersh (62), Pattie Matzie (66) and Ava Davis (67) followed for the Braves.
Nipomo 270, Morro Bay 274 (Monday)
Medalist Kaitlyn Nunez shot a 46 and led the Titans to an Ocean League win over the Pirates at Morro Bay.
Teammates following Nunez were Lilly Brummitt (52), Alexa Burdick (53), A.J. Javid (55) and Leah Corrales (64).
Men's soccer
Hancock College 5, Santa Barbara City College 2
The Bulldogs (4-8-1, 1-0-0) began their Western State Conference campaign by beating the Vaqueros at Santa Barbara in a rivalry game.
Christian Angulo, Eduardo Rodriguez, Juan Montelongo and Bryan Gomez all had a goal and an assist for Hancock. Bulldogs goalkeeper Maisen Baro made eight saves.
Women's soccer
Santa Barbara CC 6, Hancock 0
The Bulldogs had a rough day at Santa Barbara in this Western State Conference game and saw their season ledger fall to 5-5-4, 1-2-1.