Righetti hasn't been beaten yet in 2019.
In fact, the Warriors have lost just two sets as they've gone 5-0 in matches this year.
They got their fifth win Tuesday night at home, cruising past Pioneer Valley 25-18, 25-7 and 25-13.
The Warriors, who were without head coach Charlie Koertge, use a variety of hitters to rack up kills and points against the Panthers.
Junior swinger Katrina MacKinnon paced the Warriors with 10 kills. Kyra Allen added eight kills and three aces. Lefty Mackenzie Kestler had four kills. Shanyce Valadez facilitated the Righetti offense with 17 assists. Alyssa Joseph had a pair of blocks at the net.
Libero Jahnine Ricafrente served five aces.
After building up some momentum last week, area players took their games up to another level this week.
"Kat really did a good job tonight," said assistant coach Nick Reisbeck. "She's been working really hard on being a better control hitter, a smarter hitter. She had 10 kills tonight, so she did a good job there. Mack, she can hit the ball hard. When she's on, she's real tough to stop. Kyra is really deceptive; if you get her a set, she's gonna tip it or hit it where they're not.
"But Kat really stood out tonight. This was one of her better performances this year."
The Warriors will play at a tournament in Morro Bay this weekend before beginning Mountain League play on Sept. 10 when they host Atascadero then play a road match against perennial league champ Arroyo Grande on Sept. 12.
"We've got some experience on this team. Our libero, Jahnine Ricafrente, is a leader on the court and she keeps everyone pushing toward playing well and holds everybody accountable," Reisbeck said, who coached the team as Koertge was out of town. "She brings a lot of experience, she's a four-year starter and does really well keeping everybody in line and making sure we're playing at the top of our game.
"Kyra had a really good club season, so did Jahnine. So they have that top-level club experience and it's showing out there."
Though Pioneer Valley couldn't keep up with the Warriors Tuesday, they did show signs of life. Pioneer Valley libero Rebecca Escobar had 19 digs. Amaya Yebra led the Panthers with seven kills.
Righetti's serving has been a little inconsistent this season, but was on point Tuesday. Reisbeck also thought Pioneer Valley's serving was strong.
Escobar had a seven-point service run in the first set that cut the Righetti lead from 19-9 to 22-18, forcing Reisbeck to call a timeout. The Warriors promptly closed out the set with three straight points.
"We kind of lost a little focus in game one and their server went back there and started tearing us apart," Reisbeck said. "(Pioneer Valley coach) Nikki (Knowlson) said her team could serve and it showed. We didn't pass nearly as crisp as we usually do, so credit to their servers."
The Panthers are now 1-3 on the season. They started 1-0 with a 3-0 win over Lompoc on Aug. 20, then lost three straight to Mountain League teams, 3-1 to Atascadero and 3-0 to Paso Robles and Righetti.
Pioneer Valley is scheduled to play a Channel League team on Thursday with a match at Cabrillo. They will then play in the tournament in Morro Bay this weekend before playing another Channel League team, Santa Ynez, on Sept. 10. They start Ocean League play against St. Joseph on Sept. 24.