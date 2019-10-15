{{featured_button_text}}
101519 Lom SY G Volley 01.JPG

Lompoc and Santa Ynez High School seniors were honored before the start of Tuesday's Channel League girls volleyball match at Santa Ynez High. The seniors are (from left) Lompoc's Amy Bommersbach, Santa Ynez's Brynn Conway, Natalie Robles, Amanda Krystkowiak, Kylie Clouse, Alexa Garcia, Rylynn Ibarra and Lompoc's Mariah Escobedo.

 Elliott Stern, Staff

Senior Night was a happy start to the Santa Ynez Pirates’ week when the Pirates swept the Lompoc Braves 3-0.

It wasn’t just a happy homecoming, it was a joyous one as senior tri-captain and defensive specialist Amanda Krystkowiak made her season debut in the Pirates’ 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 victory.

Krystkowiak was lost for the season after tearing her left ACL during a powder puff football game back in May.

Overcoming long odds, Krystkowiak was back in action in the Pirates’ season finale.

“My doctors gave me a limited clearance to resume playing,” said Krystkowiak. “It felt so good to be back on the court with my teammates.”

“Her doctors said she is only cleared to serve,” said coach Tom Wright. “And she got two aces and one dig. The support Amanda got, not just from her teammates but from the crowd and the Lompoc team was great. She has always been a great member of this team. It meant a lot to have her back for our Senior Night game.”

Kylie Clouse led the offense with 13 kills, Natalie Robles had five service aces and 15 assists and Ginger Huddy had seven digs.

“It was a fun night,” said Wright. “I was able to get everyone in and everybody was cheering the other girls on — I love that.”

Before the game, Santa Ynez honored its six and Lompoc’s two seniors.

Santa Ynez will lose Krystkowiak, Clouse, Robles, Rylynn Ibarra, Brynn Conway and Alexa Garcia to graduation.

The Pirates also honored Lompoc seniors Amy Bommersbach and Mariah Escobedo.

And in another special pre-game ceremony, the Pirates presented a check for $1,500 to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

101519 Lom SY G Volley 02.JPG

June Martin, center left, the administrator of the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, and Tresha Sell, center right, the co-chair of the 3D Mammography Initiative, receive a check for $1,500 from the Santa Ynez girls volleyball teams before the start of Tuesday night's game against Lompoc. The money will help the hospital to purchase a 3D mammography machine.

The freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams worked together with their Ace-a-thon that raised the money to help the hospital purchase a 3D mammography machine. 

Girls Golf

Santa Ynez 254, Lompoc 315

Morgan Blunt shot a 45 to lead the Pirates to a Channel League girls golf victory over the Lompoc Braves at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

Pirates following Blunt were Marina Vengel (52), Emily Ruiz (54), Bridget Callaghan (56) and Caelyn Linane (57).

Mikayla Nunez (58) led the Braves. She was followed by Haley Lersh and Gabby Michel (62), Pattie Matzie (66) and Ava Davis (67).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags