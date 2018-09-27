Pioneer Valley made a big rally Thursday night, but Morro Bay had a stronger finish.
After seeing the Panthers came from two sets down to tie this Ocean League match up, the Pirates controlled most of the fifth set, and Morro Bay took a 3-2 win at Pioneer Valley. Set scores were 25-21, 25-12, 18-25, 22-25, 15-8.
The Pirates are 4-11, 3-1 after handing the Panthers (9-7, 3-1) their first league defeat. The teams are tied for second place in the Ocean League. Nipomo leads the league at 4-0.
Morro Bay is characteristically a competitive league team, and the Pirates' play Thursday night belied its overall record. Morro Bay was the better passing team for the balance of the match, and that helped the Pirates win.
"They're a good team," Pioneer Valley coach Nikki Doyle said. "They have good hitters.
"It really showed something about our team to come back like that from two sets down. We gave them a run for their money. It was a really good match overall."
Though the Panthers hung on to win the fourth set, the Pirates won seven of the last 10 points in the set, and one could sense that the momentum had swung back to Morro Bay.
Charlotte Ionata moved the Panthers into a 1-1 tie with a kill, and, after the Pirates moved to a 5-3 lead, Rebecca Escobar pulled the Panthers back even, at 5-5, with an ace.
Christine Mouret put the Pirates ahead for good, at 6-5, with a kill, and Maci Woodman followed with five unanswered service points. Elle Glinn had two kills, and Woodman served an ace in the run.
The Panthers couldn't quite overcome consistent hitting from Mouret, Glinn and Delaney Siegmund. There was the big Woodman service run in the fifth set, and Mai Kiyama gave the Panthers trouble with her varied, and effective sets, for the Morro Bay hitters.
Libero Kennedy Robinett gave the Pirates strong defense in the back row.
There was a big play near the end of the first set. Down 22-13 at one point, the Panthers pulled within 23-21 when Pioneer Valley middle blocker Morgan Krause put away a kill.
The Panthers, though, were called for a violation, and that put the Pirates at set point. Siegmund made a block for the last point of the set.
The Panthers had trouble with the taller Pirates' block in the first two sets. Then the Panthers started getting the ball over the block, and the Pirates had trouble in sets three and four getting anything down against the Pioneer Valley defense.
Sophomore Amaya Yebra has been a leading hitter for the Panthers this year. She struggled with her hitting early, but her hitting picked up steam as the match went along.
She wound up with 12 kills, 11 digs and six aces.
"Amaya's a sophomore, and it can be hard for a young volleyball player to get out of a rut," said Doyle.
"That she was able to find her rhythm shows something about the kind of player she is."
Krause gave the Pirates a lot of trouble at the net as the match went along. She finished with eight kills and four blocks. Allison Magni had five kills, four digs and three aces for the Panthers.
Libero Sasha Brafman gave the Panthers some strong defense in the back row.
Pioneer Valley will host Nipomo at 6 p.m. Tuesday to finish the first half of Ocean League matches.
Nipomo 3, Santa Maria 0
Kaitlyn Vongvone served seven aces as the Titans (8-7, 4-0) swept the Saints 25-6, 25-23, 25-7 in an Ocean League match at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
Jenna Lane served five aces for Nipomo, and Shelis Canton racked up six kills.
Atascadero 3, Righetti 0
The Greyhounds swept the Warriors (14-11, 1-6) in a Mountain League match at Righetti's Warrior Gym.
Jenna Wuehtrich had 11 kills for Righetti. Jahnine Ricafrente made 25 digs, Mackeenzie Kestler added nine kills and three aces. Kyra Allen had six kills and four blocks.
Girls tennis
Santa Maria 7, Pioneer Valley 2
Karyme Calderon, Selina Perez and Noelia Ayuso all had a singles win then teamed with different partners for a doubles victory to help the Saints beat the Panthers in an Ocean League match at the Minami Center.
Viola Vvercelli and Sarah Nuno both earned a singles point for the Panthers.
Arroyo Grande 13, Dos Pueblos 5
Peyton Dunkle stayed unbeaten for the year with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-0 sweep of her singles sets as the Eagles won an out-of-section match against the Chargers at Dos Pueblos.
Delanie Dunkle, Arroyo Grande's No. 1 singles player when she's not competing for the golf team, teamed with Devan Doud for a 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 doubles sweep.
Girls Golf
Nipomo 266, Pioneer Valley 277
Nipomo's Brooke Panzardi and Aaliyah Peinedo, both at 49, were the co-medalists as the Titans defeated the Panthers in an Ocean League match.
Golfers played a par 36 nine holes at Black Lake. Julia Vegas and Clemssa Novela were the low scorers for the Panthers. Both shot a 54.
Arroyo Grande wins
The Eagles won a four-way, non-league tournament with a team score of 233 at the par 35 Chalk Mountain course in Atascadero.
Atascadero was second at 249. Righetti was third at 254 and Paso Robles was fourth at 280.
Karley Pinkerton led Arroyo Grande with a 40. Righetti's Claire Alfrod was the medalist with an even par 35.