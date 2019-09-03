The St. Joseph girls tennis team defeated Cabrillo 9-0 in a non-league match on Tuesday.
The Knights (4-0) stayed perfect on the year, blanking the Conquistadores in a cross-section match at St. Joseph.
Since St. Joseph was the home team, the CIF Central Section tennis format was used.
The Knights mixed up their line-up. Besides teaming for an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles, Gina Rigali and Marlee Hernandez both won at singles. Rigali played in the No. 4 spot. Hernandez played at No. 5.
Michahjuliana Lundberg and Shyanne Gooley usually play singles for the Knights. They teamed for an 8-7 (7-5) win over Cabrillo’s Kayla Kling and Rachel Carlos at No. 1 doubles in the closest match of the day.
Leah Murphy, who typically plays doubles, won in straight sets at No. 6 singles. Meanwhile, Emily Wilson, St. Joseph’s top singles player, kept rolling. She won 6-2, 6-1 Tuesday.
Orcutt Academy 5, Nipomo 4
The Spartans (1-5, 1-1) edged the Titans in an Ocean League match at Hancock College for their first win of the year.
Orcutt’s Kayla Pablo and Melani Amarasekora teamed for a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles to give the Spartans the match. Pablo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Amarasekora won in straight sets at No. 2.
Korrina Bender, at No. 3, and Isabelle Lopez, at No. 4, gave the Spartans a singles point apiece.
Avery Edwards, at No. 5, and Ela Chew, at No. 6, gave the Titans their singles points.
Edwards teamed with Taylor Kaiser for a win at No. 2 doubles. Nipomo’s Shaly Stewart and Kala Sawyer won at No. 3.
It's been a while, but Sophie Whittle is still dominating Central Coast tennis courts.
Pioneer Valley 8, Santa Maria 1
Ashley Barbosa, Estefani Chavez and Blanca Antonio all win a singles point then had a hand in a doubles point as the Panthers earned their first win of the year by beating the Saints in an Ocean League match at Pioneer Valley.
Barbosa, at No. 2, Chavez, at No. 3 and Antonio, at No. 5, all won in straight sets in singles.
Barbosa and Chavez teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles. Antonio and Daisy Cisneros won at No. 2 doubles. Antonio persevered despite a leg injury.
Samantha Ramirez won at No. 1 singles for the Panthers. Alondra Rojas won at No. 6.
Giselle Melero and Selena Salazar racked up a win at No. 3 doubles for the Panthers. Jessica Arredondo garnered the Santa Maria point with a win at No. 4 singles.
Girls golf
Santa Ynez 259, Righetti 261
Righetti’s Claire Alford was the medalist with a 38, but the Pirates edged the Warriors (1-1) in a nine-hole cross-section match at the Alisal River course in Solvang.
Morgan Blunt led the Pirates to victory with a 46. Teammates following were Marina Vengel (47), Caelyn Linane (54), and Emily Ruiz and Emily Melby, both at 56.
Teammates following Alford were Cameron Reynoso (52), Kayla Minetti (56), Grace Minetti (57) and Kira Kase (58).
Morro Bay 274, Pioneer Valley 288
The Pirates defeated the Panthers in an Ocean League match at Morro Bay.
Morro Bay’s Juli Bishop and Pioneer Valley’s Breanna Villalobos, at 48, were the co-medalists. Teammates following Villalobos were Julia Vargas (56), Clarissa Novela (58), Grace Ruiz (61) and Meghan Contreras (65).
Nipomo High 278, Orcutt Academy 281
The Titans defeated the Spartans at Rancho Maria Golf Course on Tuesday, outshooting the Spartans on the par-35 front nine.
The Titans are 1-0 in the Ocean League after the win.
Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg was the medalist with a 40.
Kaitlyn Nunez shot a 45 for the day's second-best score.
Mission Prep 282, Santa Maria 352
The Royals beat the Saints on the front nine at Santa Maria Country Club.
Margaret Heffernan shot the day's best score with a 46. Phoebe Becerra led the Saints with a 67.