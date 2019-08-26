First-year Cabrillo girls tennis coach Randy Hohimer says there's a new culture being built into his program.
That culture was apparent in his team's season-opening match against Orcutt Academy on Monday.
In a non-league, cross-sectional contest held at Hancock College, Cabrillo cruised to an 8-1 win. The match was played under CIF Central Section rules, with six singles matches and three doubles matches.
Cabrillo defeated Orcutt Academy in a girls tennis match Monday at Hancock College.
Kayla Kling won her singles match 8-1 and then teamed up with partner Isabella Morales to win a doubles set 8-0. The Conqs scrimmaged twice last week, but Monday was their regular-season opener against the Spartans, who are now in the Ocean League after playing in the tougher Mountain League last year.
Morales, Madison Sikes, Tori Gordon and Madelyn Barry also won singles points for the Conquistadores.
"We determine how we win and we determine how we lose," Hohimer said of his team's new mindset. "We teach the techniques, the girls go out there and play and enjoy and have fun with the things they learn and execute. It's not about the win-loss column, but executing your game. The other day, when we beat Santa Maria 7-2 in a scrimmage, we actually celebrated the two players who lost their sets.
"That's because we saw that they had a fighting spirit and that's something we celebrate."
The Round Table has returned.
Rachel Carlos, Cabrillo's lone senior, scored a doubles point with Sikes 8-5. Isabel Hapil and Isabel Clifford teamed up for another Cabrillo doubles win.
Orcutt Academy's Melani Amarasekora won the lone point for the Spartans, an 8-2 singles win.
"Cabrillo is definitely a little more experienced than we are," said Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez, who added that he has four returning players from a year ago. "A bunch of freshmen, some newbies. We're lacking in experience, but I saw some pluses today. It's things we have to work on, but it's really about experience right now."
Lopez said his group is excited to be back in the Ocean League, where they should be more competitive.
"We'll be good once league starts," he said. Orcutt takes on St. Joseph, a Mountain League team, on Wednesday, before starting league at Templeton on Thursday.
Hancock College’s rodeo team got a big boost from Hancock Boosters on Saturday night — a nearly $100,000 boost.
"Today was just trying to get some of these younger freshmen used to varsity tennis," Lopez said. "Most of the girls don't have varsity experience so that's what we're focused on. Just getting them exposed to this."
Girls golf
Pirate Invitational
The Westlake Village Oaks Christian "A" team won this 13-team tournament at the Alisal River course in Solvang with a best ball score of 67. The Lions' Charissa Shang shot the low score, 67. Teammate Johanna Nio shot an 88.
The Rigehtti "A" team of Claire Alford and Kayla Minetti had the third-best best ball score, 77. Alford shot an 81, tied for the second-best individual score with the Santa Barbara "A" team's Melia Haller. Santa Barbara's "A" team shot a best-ball score of 76.
Teams consisted of twosomes. The Righetti "B" team of Kira Kase and Cassidy Claborn amassed a best ball score of 95. Kase shot a 109, Claborn came in at 123.
Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg and Melissa Burns had a best ball score of 92. Lundberg shot a 92. Burns shot a 112.
The Santa Ynez "A" team of Morgan Blunt and Marina Vengel shot a best ball score of 95, with Blunt coming in at 101 and Vengel carding a 110. Caelyn Linane had the Santa Ynez "B" team's only individual score, 106, because her teammate was disqualified. Linane had a best ball score of 99.
The Santa Ynez "C" team of Emily Melby and Emily Ruiz carded a best ball score of 104. Melby shot a 111. Ruiz shot a 114.
Pioneer Valley's "A" team of Clarissa Novella and Julia Vargas shot a best ball score of 103. Novela carded a 106. Novella shot a 117. The Pioneer Valley "B" team of Breanna Villalobos and Madison Hernandez had a best ball score of 106. Villalobos shot a 110. Hernandez shot a 135.
Girls volleyball
Cabrillo 3, Orcutt Academy 1
The Conquistadores defeated the Spartans (1-1) in a non-league match. Set scores were 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Mariah Lopez racked up eight aces, six kills, six digs and two assisted blocks for the Spartans. Grace Larnica amassed 20 digs, three solo blocks, six kills and four aces.