Girls soccer: Who were some of the top performers this past season?

Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons was named the Channel League's Offensive Player of the Year. She had 18 goals and scored 10 times in 10 league games for the Braves.

She was named the Channel League Offensive Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

Simmons was consistently double- and triple-teamed, but that never slowed her down as she scored nearly a goal a game. Lompoc went 12-2-6 overall and 6-1-3 in Channel League play. The Braves won a CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoff game and kept up with eventual CIF champ Bloomington before falling 3-0 in the second round.