The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team won its second straight tournament this weekend.
On Nov. 30, the Spartans entered the three-day Linfield Soccer Tournament in Temecula and was the only unbeaten team to win the tournament for the second straight year.
Mecaelea Lopez and Marianna Chavez provided the offense for the Spartans as Lopez had three goals and an assist while Chavez added two goals and three assists. The tournaments Defensive MVP honors went to Spartans junior Hope Smith as she shut down opposing offenses.
This past weekend, the Spartans played in the Garces Memorial Soccer Tournament in Bakersfield and again went unbeaten to win the girls silver division. On Friday night, they faced Sutter High School and won 6-1. Chavez had a pair of goals and an assist while Lopez had a goal and an assist in the win.
Also having goals in this game were Vanessa Lopez, Josie Allen and Brooke Stewart.
In the second round, Orcutt faced Rosamond High School, which proved to be a tough opponents, though the Spartans went on to a 2-0 win as Chavez and Stewart each had a goal. In the championship game, Orcutt faced league rival Morro Bay. Hayden Umphenour and Mecaelea Lopez were able to score in the first half, but the game remained pretty even throughout the entire game.
In the second half, OAHS drew a penalty kick which Lopez kicked in for second goal of the game. Orcutt's defense was almost impenetrable as Smith, Grace Denton, Alexx Ascencio and Cielo Ruvalcaba made up the back four and Taylor Martinez and Keanna Ackerman played the holding midfielder positions.
The Spartans were excited to see injured returning varsity players Kira Hopkins and Josie Allen return to play during this tournament. Freshman Vanessa Lopez was a stalwart throughout the entire weekend providing offensive support, according to Orcutt coach Brian Speer.
The Spartans remain unbeaten with a 9-0-4 record. They will resume play on Jan. 4 with a home league game versus Santa Maria which will be played at Rice Ranch Park with a start time of 3:15 p.m.