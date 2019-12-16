Pictured are members of the Orcutt Academy girls soccer team after winning the Garces Tournament's Gold Division. In the back row, from left to right, is coach Bobby Britt, Grace Denton, Sam Martinez, Taylor Martinez, Maya Rosas, Sienna Ascencio, Elianna Kline, Hope Smith, Ciarra Luna-Vasaquez, Trinity Nunn and coach Brian Speer. In the middle row is Abigail Valencia, Marianna Chavez, Jordan Vincent, Ali Stockman and Ally Britt. In the front row is Keanna Ackerman, Mecaelea Lopez, Vanessa Lopez and Allyssa Samaniego.
Contributed
Orcutt Academy's Kira Hopkins heads the ball against St. Joseph during a game on Dec. 4.
Len Wood Staff
Orcutt Academy coach Brian Speer skippered his team to the Garces Tournament title last weekend.
Len Wood Staff
St. Joseph's Trinity Fuller and Orcutt Academy's Mecaelea Lopez chase the ball.
The Orcutt Academy girls soccer team traveled to Bakersfield and came back to the Central Coast as champions.
The Spartans captured the title at the Garces Memorial Tournament. They won the Gold Division and went undefeated to win their bracket and take home the champion's trophy.
Starting last Friday, Orcutt Academy took on Fowler and the Spartans were able to control the game early with two quick goals within the first six minutes and scoring a total of five in the first half. The final score was 6-0. The Spartans' goals came from Taylor Martinez, who scored a pair, Marianna Chavez, who had a hat trick, and Sam Martinez. Assisting on the goals were Sienna Ascencio, Marianna Chavez and Mecaelea Lopez, who assisted on three goals on her own.
Charles Sommer, the emcee at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table, says it's usually a difficult decision when choosing the Athletes of the Week. For this week, though, that was not the case.
The goal-tending tending was split between Abigail Valencia and Ally Britt throughout the tournament.
Orcutt Academy won its second game in even more dominant fashion, beating Mammoth 10-0. Orcutt Academy coach Brian Speer said the Spartans tacked on some extra goals as the tournament rules counts head-to-head scores and goals for and against to determine the champion and the Spartans knew they were racing against Fresno Christian for the tournament title.
"Both teams were keeping a clean sheet and both teams realized they needed to outscore the other," Speer said.
The Spartans' 10 goals came from Ascencio, Taylor Martinez (2), Chavez, Kira Hopkins, Mecaelea Lopez (2) and Ellianna Kline, who had a perfect hat trick by scoring with her left foot, her right foot and a header.
Assisting on the goals were Taylor Martinez, Kiline (2), Hopkins and Mecaelea Lopez (2).
Entering the third and final game, both Fresno Christian and Orcutt Academy had clean sheets with Fresno Christian scoring 12 goals and OA scoring 16. Fresno Christian played its opponent first winning with a final score of 6-1.
The Spartans knew if they kept a clean sheet they would win the tournament, however Delano Kennedy High School put up a fight.
In the first half OAHS was able to score three times, however Kennedy did tally a goal against the Spartans. If the Spartans gave up another goal in the second half, they would come in second place in the tournament.
Knowing this, the Spartans put up a defensive effort in the second half not allowing another goal to help them win the tournament. The stellar defensive efforts came from centerbacks Hopkins, Grace Dention and Vanessa Lopez. The outside backs were Ciarra Luna-Vasquez, Mecaelea Lopez and Jordon Vincent.
"We played well all weekend long and we're happy with their play," Speer said.
The Spartans resume Ocean League play Tuesday playing at Mission Prep at 6 p.m. then Friday playing a home game against Templeton. The Spartans are 6-1-2 overall and 0-1 in league play, a 1-0 defeat at Nipomo.
