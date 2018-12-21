Her team's momentum, Nipomo freshman Karina Perez, picked up steam with a tie.
Three nights later, the Titans earned their first win of the year.
"We carried the momentum from that (2-2 tie against a solid Righetti side) into this game," said Perez after she scored her team's first two goals in a 3-0 non-league win over Pioneer Valley on the Nipomo pitch Friday night.
"This was my first two-goal game this year," said Perez.
During the Righetti game, "We really started coming together more and playing like a family, " said Perez.
Righetti was 3-1-3 going into its game against Arroyo Grande Friday night. Pioneer Valley dropped to 1-7-1 with the loss that night.
Perez, with an assist from Hayde Gallardo both times, scored in the fourth minute and the 23rd. In the 11th minute after Perez put in a nicely-placed left-to-right shot for her second goal, Nipomo's last score came on an own goal against the Panthers on a corner kick by the TItans' Annette Vargas.
The Panthers held their own against the Titans in the second half after Nipomo controlled things the vast majority of the first.
"We came out a little flat," said Pioneer Valley coach Bilena Brafman.
The Panthers were without Sasha Brafman, Bilena's daughter, who was a mainstay for them last year and is a team captain this year.
"Sasha hasn't played in awhile," Bilena Brafman said.
"She had Rhabdomyolisis, which is a pretty rare thing. She got over that, but then she got a virus and had a fever for seven days. We hope to get her back," in a city tournament that will be held at three sites, including Pioneer Valley, Dec. 28 and 29, Bilena Brafman said.
Rhabodmyolisis in a condition in which damaged skeletal muscle breaks down rapidly.
With Paloma Leal controlling a lot of the play in the midfield area, and Perez and Julissa Diaz pushing the attack, the Titans consistently had the ball on the Panthers' end before intermission.
Alison Magni, with her defense for the Panthers, helped keep the score from being more lopsided in the first half than it was.
The Panthers pushed the attack in the second half a lot more than they did in the first. Nipomo goalkeeper Beyonce Diaz kept the shutout alive with a sliding kick that carried the ball out of the penalty box just before Pioneer Valley's Brenda Hernandez got to it on a breakaway.
Earlier, a shot by the Panthers' Genesis Rodriguez went just over the top post and another Pioneer Valley shot hit the side of the netting to the right of the right post.
Nipomo wasn't without a good opportunity in the second half. Pioneer Valley back-up goalkeeper Amaya Yebra made a big save then Cloey Missamore's rebound shot landed in the netting to the left of the left post.
Missamore gave the Titans strong defense in the second half.
Nipomo coach Josh Lee said his team's play has picked up the last couple of weeks.
"We have a young team, and they are gelling together more," he said.
The Panthers will play two games in a mini-tournament at Pioneer Valley Saturday, against Visalia Golden West at 10:30 a.m. and Visalia El Diamante at 1:30 p.m. The Titans are off until they play in the same tourney the Panthers will play in on the 28th and 29th.
Girls basketball
Orcutt Academy 50, Morro Bay 47
The Spartans (10-3, 2-1) have scored another first, this time with the first win for an Orcutt Academy girls basketball team over Morro Bay in school history.
Orcutt Academy achieved that with an Ocean League win at Lakeview Junior High School, where the Spartans play their home games. Earlier this year, the Spartans scored their first-even win over a Templeton girls basketball team.
Giselle Calderon racked up 19 points and seven assists for the Spartans Friday night, and Mariah Lopez had 17 points and eight rebounds.
"Izzy Wasserman played outstanding defense the whole game," Orcutt coach Tom Robb said in a text.
Women's basketball
Glendale Tournament
GLENDALE - A thin Hancock College roster has been even thinner at this tourney.
Wednesday, the Bulldogs were without regular starter Tawny Lino. Friday, Hancock was without Lino and regular point guard Danielle Morgan. College of the Canyons defeated Hancock (6-5) 64-45 in a tournament game. The Bulldogs did have reserve Brianna Rubalcaba who had missed several previous Hancock games.
The Bulldogs played two tournament games and could not get out of the 40's either time. Host Glendale defeated Hancock 60-42 Wednesday.
Friday, Kylie Mendez led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Reserve Kiesa Romero had eight. Alexis Orellana and McKenzie Stoeher scored 14 and 13 points respectively for the Cougars.
In some other area action Friday, Mission Hills Alemany tagged St. Joseph's boys basketball team (8-1) with its first loss this season, 60-47, at the Mission Prep Christmas Classic. In Mountain League girls soccer, Paso Robles beat St. Joseph 5-1, and Arroyo Grande downed Righetti 2-0.