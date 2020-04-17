Girls soccer: After leading Spartans to first league title, Orcutt Academy's Brian Speer is the All-Area Coach of the Year

It took some time, but Brian Speer and his Orcutt Academy Spartans got their league championship.
Speer, who has been Orcutt Academy's girls soccer coach for seven years, led the Spartans to the outright Ocean League championship this past season. It was the first league championship for the girls soccer program at OAHS.
The Spartans also earned a No. 2 seed in the CIF Central Section Division 4 playoffs, where they advanced to the semifinals only to lose to eventual champion Orosi in a penalty kick shootout. The Spartans also set a school season record for wins with 21. They went 21-6-2 overall and 10-2 in the Ocean League.
For his team's efforts, Speer has been voted the All-Area Coach of the Year by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News.
Speer's squad, which featured 10 seniors, achieved most of its goals despite being hit hard by injuries throughout the season.
"We were banged up, every week was a new injury," Speer said. "And these were our star first team players, girls who played a big part in our season. But our second team really played a big role. It was a cool season after seeing how everyone responded. We went in with big expectations, we had a lot of injuries and we didn't really struggle with that on the field."
Speer said the process of turning a fledgling program into a winning program took about four years, starting when many of this year's seniors were freshmen. Speer remembers one of his first games at Orcutt Academy was an 17-0 loss to Righetti several years ago. Last year, the Spartans scored their first ever win over Righetti, a larger school playing in the tougher Mountain League.
This year, the Spartans edged Nipomo and Templeton to win the Ocean League title after just missing out on a league championship the previous season.
"This was truly three or four years in the making," Speer said. "I couldn't be more proud of these girls. It was kind of a weird season, we were really excited going in, we knew it was going to be a great year. We didn't care who we were playing, we knew we could compete against anyone, regardless if it was Arroyo Grande in a tournament or a school like Clovis West. We played huge schools and competed against those big schools."
Playing against tough competition without a full arsenal due to injuries forced Speer to be creative. The coach said at times "it was like playing chess with your players. We just had to absorb it somehow."
Marianna Chavez, who was voted the Ocean League's co-MVP with Nipomo's Hayde Gallardo, missed chunks of time, as did a number of players Speer counted on, like Kira Hopkins, Keanna Ackerman, Mecaelea Lopez and Hope Smith.
"Our second team was really talented and us coaches would talk about how there wasn't much of a drop off," Speer said. "It was like playing chess, we'd gamble a little bit and take some of our star players and move them around. You had to take a gamble and trust your players."
Speer credits this senior class with putting the OAHS program over the top. This group went 20-4-4 as juniors and won 16 games in the 2017-18 season. The 2016-17 group won just five games and the team went 7-14-2 before this current senior class stepped foot on campus.
"They really brought in the tradition with their ability to flip the whole mindset of Orcutt Academy," Speer said. "We got here on the backs of some really good players, but they're also great kids. These graduates have shown the way of what it takes to be successful."
Now Speer is forced to turn his attention to making sure the program can maintain this level of success with a new group of leading ladies. Things are even more complicated for Speer and the rest of the soccer culture in the United States thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
"High school coaches really rely on club to get these girls in shape and I think we're not gonna have that this year. The girls might be a step off," Speer said. "I think that we have good returners who know the program and what to expect. Our coaching philosophy doesn't change much. The girls will be expecting competition and will have to make up for the talent that we lost.
"I'm still very excited about what we have here."
