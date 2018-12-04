Last Saturday, Malia Loos tied the Santa Ynez school girls basketball record for made 3-pointers in a game.
Tuesday night, she broke it.
Loos is alone at the top of the Santa Ynez girls record book after tossing in eight 3-point shots in the Pirates' 63-39 non-league win over Santa Maria in Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
The junior tied the school mark with seven treys in a 51-42 win over Arvin Saturday.
"(In the Arvin game), I knew," that she had tied the school record, said Loos.
"(Tuesday night) I didn't know until (first-year coach Jason Finley) told me."
Santa Ynez evened its record at 5-5. The Saints are 2-3.
Loos came into the game Tuesday night averaging 10 points a game. She had 11 at halftime before finishing with a game-high 26.
"I got off to kind of a slow start this season," said Loos. "Now I'm ahead of where I was," when the season started.
Loos led three Pirates in double figures. Grace Padilla scored 14 points. Lita Wright put in 11.
Wright scored nine of her 11 points, and made Santa Ynez's other two 3-pointers to go with Loos' eight, in the second half.
"I just started to shoot more," said Wright. "In the first half, I was distributing the ball more.
"They were leaving me open, so I shot (the ball)."
None of the Saints scored in double figures. Four scored six points each.
Yvette Lopez was one of the four. She buried tow of the Saints' three 3-pointers in the game.
The Pirates were in control from the time Molli Kadlec scored inside nine seconds into the game.
The Santa Ynez lead reached 20-7 at the 5:49 mark of the second quarter on the second Loos 3-pointer. Janet Cossio, another Saint with six points, cut the margin to a single digit, nine at 20-11, with consecutive baskets in the lane, but then the Pirates began to pull away.
"We're young and the players are learning a new system. But obviously we can distribute the ball and score," said Finley.
Finley was an assistant to the Pirates' former head coach, Mike Alexander, in the four seasons prior to this one.
"We need to push the ball harder, and we need to be more aggressive on defense against the teams we're going to play in the Channel League," Finley said.
Like most of the area sports programs, Santa Maria moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year. Santa Ynez stayed in the Southern Section and is part of the revised Channel League, along with former Los Padres League rivals Lompoc and Cabrillo, and veteran Channel League members Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.
Santa Maria and Santa Ynez are both at home in their next games. Santa Maria will play San Marcos at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Santa Ynez will face former LPL rival Morro Bay next Tuesday night in another 6:30 p.m. game.
Morro Bay 41, St. Joseph 27 (Monday night)
Jenni Cabot scored 16 points, and the Pirates (2-1) defeated the Knights (1-4) in a non-league game at Morro Bay.
Maddie Miller led St. Joseph with seven points.
Boys basketball
Morro Bay 80, Pioneer Valley 49
The Pirates (1-3) broke into the win column with a non-league win at home against the Panthers (2-3).
Daniel Hyun tossed in a game high 30 points for Morro Bay. Michael Bourbon led Pioneer Valley with 18 points.
Girls soccer (Monday night)
Lompoc 6, Nipomo 0
The Braves scored five goals in the first half and cruised to an out-of-section win against the Titans (0-4) at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc.
Women's bsketball
Lady Bulldog Classic
Hancock College will host the 21st annual Lady Bulldog Classic Thursday through Saturday at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The tournament field includes host Hancock, Orange Coast College, Los Angeles Harbor, College of the Siskiyous, Merritt, Santa Barbara City College, Sant Ana College and Glendale College.
Harbor will play Siskiyous at 1 p.m. Thursday in the tournament. Hancock will go against Orange Coast at 3 p.m., Merritt will play Santa Ana at 5 p.m., and Santa Barbara will face Glendale at 7 p.m.
Consolation bracket games will take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday. Championship bracket games will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The championship game will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. The fifth-place game is at 11 a.m. The third-place game is at 1 p.m.
The Hancock women's basketball program will again team with the Toys for Toys Foundation of Santa Barbara County. Fans who bring an unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive free admission to the Lady Bulldog Classic.\
Toys for Tots is collecting toys for children up to 17 years old. A Hancock issued-press release stated that the organization hopes to distribute toys to about 500 families in the Santa Maria area and 3,500 families throughout Santa Barbara County.
According to the release, the organization expects to distribute more than 20,000 toys to children in need.