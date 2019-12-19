Girls hoops roundup: Righetti beats Newbury Park, Nipomo tops Paso Robles

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions

Righetti 54, Newbury Park 37

The Warriors (7-1) cruised past the Panthers in a tournament game.

Paityn Persson led Righetti with 11 points. Malia Cabigon had 10. They were the only players on either side who scored in double figures.

Eight Righetti players scored. Madisyn Cutliff and Natalie Garcia had nine points each. Toni Thompson scored nine for Newbury Park.

Oxnard Hueneme 58, Orcutt Academy 44

The Vikings (6-2) tagged the Spartans (8-2) with their second loss of the year on the first day of the tournament.

“We played good defense but we made too many turnovers,” said Orcutt coach Tom Robb.

Mariah Lopez racked up 23 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Erynn Padhal snared 10 rebounds for Orcutt. Giselle Calderon had seven assists.

Nipomo 57, Paso Robles 39