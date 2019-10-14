The Knights have been on a roll.
And no Ocean League team has been able to slow them down.
St. Joseph's girls golf team captured its 11th straight league dual on Monday, winning at its home course, the Santa Maria Country Club, in a match against Pioneer Valley.
The Knights won 256-279, moving to 11-0 in league duals with one match remaining.
There was some extra anticipation heading in after Pioneer Valley shot a school record 225 in its most recent outing on the Panthers' home course last week.
But the Panthers couldn't come close to that score at the country club on Monday.
Meanwhile, Jacquelyn Mengel and Bella Aldridge both shot 49 to earn co-medalist honors for the Knights.
Macie Taylor and Sophia Cordova shot 52 for the Knights while Emma Cosma shot a 54.
Madison Hernandez led the Panthers with a 53, Clarissa Novela (54), Brianna Villalobos (56), Carmen Guerrero (58) and Julia Vargas (58) rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
The teams played a par-36 course, on holes No. 1 through 8 and No. 18 at SMCC.
Mengel and Aldridge shared the medalist honors for the Knights Monday, though it seems any given player at any time can lead the team to a win.
"That’s the whole team. I’ve got six girls who have shot in the 40s," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "Some teams have a a powerhouse 1 and 2, but I really don’t. You don't really know who's going to be medalist."
When asked if he expected his team to be one win away from a perfect league record at this point in the season, Fosdick replied bluntly.
"No," he said. "This team has really come together. There are eight girls that have put this team together and kept it together. It'll be tough to figure out who will go to finals."
Though the Knights are unbeaten in league, they are far from securing a league title. That will be determined on Oct. 23 at Morro Bay Golf Course. One 18-hole round will determine the league's team and individual champion.
"I would rather have it where the league champion was determined during the dual season and then the finale would just be CIF qualification," Fosdick said. "You can play great the whole year and then blow it in one tournament. It is what it is.
"We're going to win it."
Pioneer Valley will host St. Joseph at Blacklake on Thursday. It was there last week that the Panthers shot a 225. Breanna Villalobos carded a career-low 40 in that dual, a non-league win over Bakersfield Highland. Four Panthers shot in the 40s then: Villalobos, Guerrero and Clarissa Novela.
Mengel may not play for the Knights later this week as she's also a varsity cheerleader. Mengel also earned medalist honors last week in a win over second-place Nipomo.
Fosdick said the Knights will try to find time to practice at Morro Bay ahead of next week's league finale.
