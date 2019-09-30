{{featured_button_text}}

Four teams were on the course at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday.

St. Joseph's girls golf team hosted Orcutt Academy in an Ocean League dual while Santa Maria took on rival Pioneer Valley in another, separate league match-up.

St. Joseph's girls shot the best score of the day with a 257-277 win over Orcutt Academy. Meanwhile, Pioneer Valley scored its fourth Ocean League win in their 265-325 win over the Saints. The Panthers were led by Julia Vargas, who shot a 49.

The Spartans' Karli Lundberg, though, shot the best individual score of the day. Lundberg carded a 41 in Orcutt Academy's dual against St. Joseph.

St. Joseph was led by Mackenzie Taylor and Lita Mahoney, who each shot scores of 48.

The scores from Taylor and Mahoney were especially crucial as one of the Knights' top golfers had an off day. 

"Mackenzie and Lita really came through and played a great round," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said. "The wind was blowing all over the place, but they played through it."

Macie Taylor and Emma Cosma each shot scores of 53 for the Knights and Sophie Cordova rounded out the scoring for the Knights with a 55. 

"We kind of excelled all-around, we don’t have any superstars," Fosdick said of his group. "We’ve got five girls that have all shot in the 40s now and we aren't shooting in the 60s." 

Melissa Burns shot 48 for the Spartans. Lauren McClung shot 62 for the Spartans and Luna Sahugen and Arianna Contreras shot a 63.

The Knights will host the Spartans again on Wednesday. The match was originally scheduled to be played Thursday at the Spartans' home course, Rancho Maria, but the course is scheduled to undergod maintenance then.

Even-par for Monday's dual was 36 as the two teams played holes No. 1 through 8, then finished up on 18. 

Pioneer Valley 265, Santa Maria 325

The Panthers (4-6, 4-5) beat the Saints in an Ocean League, crosstown rivalry match at Santa Maria Country Club.

Vargas was the medalist with a 49. Clarissa Novela and Breanna Villalobos both came in at 50 for the Panthers. Madison Hernandez carded a 57 for PV, and Grace Ruiz shot a 59.

Kailani Balderama led the Saints with a 60. Teammates Marissa Evangelista (65), Vivecca Becerra (65), Ashley Guzman (66) and Phoebe Becerra (69) followed.

Santa Barbara 235, Santa Ynez 257

Lizzie Goss earned medalist honors, shooting a 41 for the Dons. Malia Haller shot 43 for Santa Barbara.

The top scorers for the Pirates were Morgan Blunt (48) and Marina Vengel (50).

Bridget Callaghan shot 51, Ryan Melville scored a 52 and Caelyn Linane shot 56.

8-man Football

Calvary 36, VCA 28 (Saturday)

LA VERNE -- The Valley Christian Academy football team (2-2) lost a non-league road game for the second straight week, this time falling 36-28 at previously winless La Verne Calvary Baptist Saturday.

The Lions fumbled the ball away at the Cougars 1 to end the game, and the Cougars moved to 1-2.

“We were sloppy,” said VCA coach Pete Fortier. “Missed tackles, too many mistakes.

Matt Holihan ran for 196 yards and two VCA scores. On defense, Holihan made 12 tackles and ran 25 yards with a Cougars fumble.

Tyler McCoy threw for 96 yards and two touchdowns, one to Caleb Young and one to Sean Swain.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

