Righetti golfer Claire Alford has had a stellar sophomore season.
It got better Monday.
Alford captured another win, topping the field at the CIF Central Section Area Tournament at Paso Robles Golf Club Monday.
Alford shot a 79 to earn medalist honors.
With the victory, Alford advances to the CIF Central Section Tournament, which will be played Monday of next week at River Island Country Club in Porterville.
Arroyo Grande senior Delanie Dunkle, who has verbally committed to play tennis for Cal Poly, finished with an 81.
Arroyo Grande won the team tournament with a combined score of 451. The Eagles were led by Dunkle, who also qualified for the sectional tournament.
Any player who shot 95 or better Monday advances to the Central Section tourney, including Arroyo Grande's Claire Marshall (83) and Karley Pinkerton (88), Paso Robles' Kayla Hernandez (94), Sanger's Kyana Grunberg (94) and San Luis Obispo's Ellery Yasumuto (95).
Arroyo Grande's score was rounded out by Sora Park's 97 and Ava Mankins' 103.
Last week, Alford was the medalist with a 76 at Dairy Creek at the Mountain League Finals, helping wrap up league MVP honors.
Then, last Wednesday, Alford was the medalist with a 76 at the Links Course in Paso Robles in the Mountain League Individual Qualifier for CIF, earning a spot in Monday's field.
"She has been our No. 1 player this season and is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said last week. "This was one of the best performances I have seen from a golfer in the area over the course of a week."
Cal Poly's Ortlip, Stater play at ITA Southwest Regionals
MALIBU — Senior Josh Ortlip reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles bracket and sophomore Alex Stater reached the semifinals of the men’s singles consolation bracket to highlight the Cal Poly men’s tennis team weekend at the ITA Southwest Regionals in Malibu.
Ortlip reached the round of 16 in the single elimination bracket after taking down Loyola Marymount’s Ethan Prost in the round of 64 7-5, 6-2. He then defeated Blaz Seric from Hawai’i 7-6 (6), 6-3 to advance to the round of 16. There, despite pushing USC’s Logan Smith to a tiebreaker in the first set, he fell 7-6 (3), 6-3. Smith went on to reach the championship match.
In the consolation bracket, Stater first beat Hawaii’s Asad Siyyid. He was then matched-up against fellow Mustang teammate Daly Meinert. In three sets, Stater was able to beat Meinert 6-7 (4), 6-4, 10-5. In the quarterfinals, Stater took down Grand Canyon’s Jakub Novak 7-6 (1), 6-0. In the semifinals, he faced Arizona State’s Tom Wright and pushed it to three sets, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2.
Elsewhere in singles for the Mustangs, junior Antoine Noel reached the round of 32 in the single elimination bracket. He took down Pepperdine’s Sander Gjoels-Andersen 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to advance before falling to USC’s Jake DeVine.
Sophomore Roman Shenkiryk and freshman Karapet Vardanyan also won a match in the men’s singles single elimination bracket.
The team will be back in action this weekend for the final tournaments of the fall season. The team will be split between the Southern California Intercollegiate Championships and the Saint Mary’s Fall Invitational.