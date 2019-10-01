Righetti's girls golf team scored a 236-244 win over San Luis Obispo in a Mountain League dual played at Rancho Maria on Tuesday.
Playing at Rancho's front nine, Claire Alford shot a 39 to lead all scorers and lift Righetti past the Tigers.
Righetti had three other golfers shoot under 50 as Grace Minetti shot 47 and Kayla Minetti and Kira Kase each shot 49. Cameron Reynoso scored a 52.
"It was a good win for us," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said. "We had all the girls play real well and it was windy. Grace Minetti had the best score that she’s ever had. She’s a freshman. Everybody was consistent and that’s what you’re going to need to contend with these Mountain League schools. SLO is a really good team and it'll be a tight match on Thursday."
SLO was led by Ellery Yasumoto's 45. Sophia Silacchi shot 47 for the Tigers and Katie Leebrick scored a 49.
The par was 35.
Righetti is now 4-1 in Mountain League play and 7-3 overall. The Warriors' lone loss was to Atascadero. They play the Tigers at SLO Country Club on Thursday.
Santa Ynez 224, Nordhoff 230
The Pirates shot a team record 224 at Soule Park in Ojai as the Pirates beat Nordhoff by six strokes in a non-league match.
Santa Ynez' Morgan Blunt shot a 41 to earn medalist honors. Marina Vengel, the reigning Northern Santa Barbara County Female Athlete of the Week, shot a 42 for the Pirates.
Caelyn Linane carded a 45 and Ryann Melville and Emily Ruiz each shot 48.
Nordhoff was led by Ella Guilliani's 42 and Alex Kenie's 43.
"This is the lowest score Santa Ynez has ever scored in a match and the first time all five scorers were in the 40s in the last 7 seasons," Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said.
