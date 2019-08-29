Righetti cruised past Dos Pueblos 249-271 in a non-league girls golf dual at Rancho Maria on Thursday.
Claire Alford shot a 36 to earn medalist honors on the par-35 front nine.
Kira Kase, a sophomore, shot a career-best score of 47. Grace Minetti, a freshman, shot 49. Cameron Reynoso shot 54 and Cassidy Claborn carded a 63.
For Dos Pueblos, Julia Schniepp scored a 48, Kathy Gijon shot 54 and Chelsi Ramirez (55), Maggie Tang (55) and Camille Robinson (59) rounded out the scoring for the Chargers.
"She played real well today," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said of Alford. "It got a little windy toward the end but she’s been playing well. It’s kind of around where I think she’ll be at this entire season."
The Warriors next play Tuesday against Santa Ynez at Alisal River in Solvang.
Paso Robles 286, Pioneer Valley 295
Pioneer Valley's Breanna Villalobos was the medalist with a 47, but the Bearcats beat the Panthers (0-1) in a non-league match at Paso Robles Golf Course.
Kaci Wagner led Paso Robles with a 52.
Pioneer Valley teammates behind Villalobos were were Julia Vargas (56), Clarissa Nevela (61), Meghan Contreras (65) and Natalie Angulo (66).
Cabrillo 283, Orcutt Academy 286
The Conquistadores edged the Spartans in a cross-section match at Rancho Maria.
Medalist Alyssa Hess led Cabrillo to the win. Hess shot a 50.
Teammates following Hess were Kelsen Bruner (54), Ellie Mendibles (56), Thea Reagan I(60) and Evelyn Scarfe (53).
Karli Lundberg, the 2018 Ocean League champion, and Melissa Burns both shot a 51 for Orcutt. Teammates following were Grace Howard (59), Trinity Sahagun (62) and Lauren McClung (63).
Girls tennis
Templeton 7, Orcutt Academy 2
The Eagles defeated the Spartans (0-5, 0-1) at Templeton in Orcutt Acdaemy's Ocean League opener.
Kayla Pablo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Genevieve Greco for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles for Orcutt.