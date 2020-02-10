Girls basketball: St. Joseph honors Brackett, Reynoso and Altheide on senior night

This group of Knights saw a little bit of everything during their prep basketball careers.

Those careers culminated Monday night with a final regular season game.

St. Joseph girls basketball players Alexis Brackett, Natalie Reynoso and Zayda Altheide were honored on senior night inside Hofschulte Gymnasium Monday night as the Knights hosted Templeton in an Ocean League game.

The trio was introduced before the game and had a moment on the court with parents and family members before the Knights closed out their regular season.

St. Joseph won just two games a year ago and were winless in league, but Brackett, Renyoso and Altheide, regular starters for this St. Joseph group, have helped the Knights improve to over 10 wins this year and a winning record in league.

The Knights also went through a mid-season coaching change a year ago and transitioned into the Ocean League this season under head coach Analise Riezebos.

Brackett, a shooting guard, was joined on the court Monday by her parents Scott and Kellie. Brackett plans on attending Hancock College and hopes to transfer to Cal Poly thereafter and study Ag Business.