Girls basketball: Righetti trounces Arroyo Grande, moves to 15-2 on the season

The Warriors are hard to beat when they play like this.

They knocked down jumper after jumper, grabbed every loose ball and battled for every offensive rebound in their girls basketball game against rival Arroyo Grande Tuesday night.

Righetti used that efficient offense and gritty performance to race past defending the Mountain League champion in a 64-48 win.

The Warriors are now 15-2 on the season and 4-0 in Mountain League games.

Alexandria Paquet led the Warriors with 16 points and junior Malia Cabigon added 15. Paityn Persson chipped in 10 points and Madisyn Cutfliff scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter.

Cabigon scored 14 of her points in the second and third quarters to help get Righetti's offense up to speed.

"It was good for our team and for an A.G. game. That's what we needed," Cabigon said of Righetti's balanced offensive attack. "We feed off each other and for everybody to be hitting their shots in the first half is what we needed. Especially in this game."