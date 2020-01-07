Girls basketball: Righetti trounces Arroyo Grande, moves to 15-2 on the season

The Warriors are hard to beat when they play like this.
They knocked down jumper after jumper, grabbed every loose ball and battled for every offensive rebound in their girls basketball game against rival Arroyo Grande Tuesday night.
Righetti used that efficient offense and gritty performance to race past defending the Mountain League champion in a 64-48 win.
The Warriors are now 15-2 on the season and 4-0 in Mountain League games.
Alexandria Paquet led the Warriors with 16 points and junior Malia Cabigon added 15. Paityn Persson chipped in 10 points and Madisyn Cutfliff scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter.
Cabigon scored 14 of her points in the second and third quarters to help get Righetti's offense up to speed.
"It was good for our team and for an A.G. game. That's what we needed," Cabigon said of Righetti's balanced offensive attack. "We feed off each other and for everybody to be hitting their shots in the first half is what we needed. Especially in this game."
The game started out slow as Righetti led 12-8 after the first quarter. But the Warriors erupted in the second, outscoring the Eagles 16-3 in the second eight-minute period to lead 28-11 at the break.
Here’s mine and @maliacabigon’s attempt at an interview after she scored 15 points in Righetti’s 64-48 win over AG. She’s a really good player and her confidence continues to grow on the floor. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/Ng7GgyJ4jj— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 8, 2020
The Warrior scoring in the second quarter was a team effort. Cabigon chipped in five, Persson added two, Paquet chipped in four and Abigail Salazar added five quick points with a 3-pointer and a stolen inbounds pass converted into a layup.
Arroyo Grande's offense came to life in the third quarter, though the Warriors continued to score themselves. Arroyo Grande outscored Righetti 25-21 in the third. Kaiya Ellison, one of the top scorers in the Mountain League, scored nine of her team-high 14 points in the third. Righetti did a good job of limiting Ellison, who scored 32 points in a win over Mission Prep last week.
.@RighettiGBB beats @AGHSEagles 64-48 and improved to 15-2 in season. 4-0 in 🏔 #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/tnF0iGyvda— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 8, 2020
Cutliff scored nine of Righetti's 15 points in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
Righetti's biggest lead was 20 points, but the Eagles chipped away at the deficit throughout the fourth quarter.
Righetti did a solid job defensively against the Eagles' talented offense. Arroyo Grande was without starter Andrea Stajic, who is injured.
Alex Paquet drives and gives @RighettiGBB a big bucket. Warriors up 62-46. pic.twitter.com/mXkr2QnPCO— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 8, 2020
Cabigon said Tuesday's game mean a lot for the Warriors after the Eagles ended their string of league titles last season, in which the Warriors finished tied for second place behind Arroyo Grande.
"They took league from us last year and that's what we want, we want it all. We want to go far, we're hungry," Cabigon said.
The Warriors have a week off. They next play on Jan. 14 at Paso Robles. Arroyo Grande, which is now 12-5 on the year and 2-1 in league, plays Paso Robles at home on Friday.
Cutliff again. #santamariatimes @RighettiGBB pic.twitter.com/X0zggnTGoo— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 8, 2020
Lompoc 52, San Marcos 45
The Braves handed the Royals an upset loss in a big Channel League victory Tuesday.
The Royals came into the game with a 14-2 record as the Braves were 5-10.
Kayla Taylor had 22 points to lead the Braves. Mya Mendoza added 11. The Braves jumped out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter and fended off the Royals from there.
Ashley Day led San Marcos with 18 points.
Nat Garcia makes these types of plays every game. She saves the ball from going out. Finds teammate Madisyn Cutliff and it turns into a three point play. @JonRothstein #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/I0Ajc9bI3S— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) January 8, 2020
San Luis Obispo 45, Pioneer Valley 41
Chyanna Tell, with 10 points and 10 rebounds, racked up a double-double for the Panthers (10-8, 1-3), who lost a Mountain League game to the Tigers at San Luis Obispo.
Ravynn Anielski scored 11 points and made four steals for Pioneer Valley.
Nipomo 54, St. Joseph 29
Eight Titans scored, and Nipomo (13-4) snapped a two-game losing streak with a non-league win at St. Joseph’s Hofschulte Gym.
Grace Gutierrez tossed in 13 points for the Titans. Leah Miller scored 10 points and Kat Anderson had nine.
Boys basketball
Nipomo 55, Orcutt Academy 36
Daren Sosa made four 3’s en route to scoring 18 points, and the Titans beat the Spartans in an Ocean League game at Nipomo.
Elijah Stephenson scored 14 points for Orcutt Academy.
Templeton 81, Santa Maria 80
Daisean Leekins popped in 33 points for Santa Maria, but the Eagles (3-0 Ocean League) edged the Saints (8-10, 0-2) in a league game at Templeton.
Rolando Pina scored 13 points and snared eight rebounds for Santa Maria. Jon Garcilazo scored 10 points.
Girls soccer
Nipomo 4, Mission Prep 0
Emily Graciliano scored once in each half and the Titans (9-6-2, 5-0) stayed perfect in Ocean League play with a win at Mission Prep.
Helayna Arreola tallied in the first half and Karina Perez scored in the second for the Titans.
Templeton 2, Pioneer Valley 0
The Panthers took a road loss in this Ocean League game at Templeton.
Righetti 5, Arroyo Grande 1
The Warriors (3-6-1, 1-1) earned a Mountain League win over the Eagles (4-6-0, 1-1) at Arroyo Grande.
Orcutt Academy 0, Santa Maria 0 (4-2 OA, penalty kicks)
The Spartans (11-4-1, 3-1) beat the Saints (2-10-2, 1-2) on penalty kicks in an Ocean League game.
Paso Robles 3, St. Joseph 0
The Bearcats notched a Mountain League win over the Knights at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.
