Girls basketball: Righetti routs Pioneer Valley to clinch third outright league title in four years

There were three made baskets in overtime in this one, and St. Joseph junior forward Sam Bazenga made them all.

He also made the defensive play of the game, blocking Arroyo Grande star Gage Gomez's desperation 3-point try as time ran out in overtime. The Knights edged the Eagles 67-64 in front of a loud, capacity crowd at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym Friday night, tagging Arroyo Grande with its first Mountain League loss this season.