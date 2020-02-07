Girls basketball: Natalie Garcia and Mishila Garcia honored on senior night

It was a special night at Righetti High School Friday.

The Righetti girls basketball team honored two players on their senior night as the Warriors also capped a dominant run through the Mountain League.

Righetti only has two seniors on its roster and the two were honored Friday night: Mishila Garcia and Natalie Garcia.

The two are starters on the team and both fill similar roles: Hard-working defensive-minded guards. Natalie Garcia typically defends the other team's best offensive player and powers the Righetti offense in transition by slashing through the paint to score inside.

Mishila Garcia has a similar defensive game, but on offense is a solid spot-up 3-point shooter. She knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter of Friday's regular season finale against Paso Robles as the Warriors won 58-50.

Mishila Garcia scored eight points in the first quarter and finished with 15. Natalie Garcia finished with seven points.

Malia Cabigon led the Warriors in scoring with 17 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

Alex Paquet added eight points and Madisyn Cutliff had seven.

Hailie Able led Paso Robles with 16 points in the loss.