Since 1990, Ed Torres led the St. Joseph girls basketball program to a pair of state championships, three state title games and a CIF Southern Section title.
Torres started the season as the Knights' coach. He is no longer coaching the team, the Times has learned.
Torres reportedly last coached the Knights on Dec. 5. Analise Riezebos, a St. Joseph graduate who was named the program's associate head coach before the season, has taken over head coaching duties.
The Knights are 1-11 on the season, losing 11 straight games.
The Times received a tip about the coaching change via a phone call Wednesday afternoon and St. Joseph athletic director Tom Mott confirmed a coaching change had taken place.
Torres helped the Knights to the state championship game in 1990, which they lost. They then won a state title in 1991.
Torres returned to coach the girls basketball program after Ron Barba was dismissed despite leading the Knights to a CIF Southern Section title in 2009.
Torres helped the Knights win another CIF-SS title in 2010, where they lost in the Southern California Regional semifinals during the state playoffs.
St. Joseph then lost in the CIF-SS Division 3AA title game to Serra in 2011 before going on to avenge that loss in the state playoffs and claiming the Division 3 State Championship with a win over Oakland's Bishop O'Dowd in Sacramento, giving Torres his second state title with the Knights.
The deepest the Knights have since advanced in the playoffs was to the semifinals in the Division 4A bracket in 2014. St. Joseph missed the postseason last year after going 8-17.