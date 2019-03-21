San Luis Obispo junior right-hander Xiao Gin simply did not give Righetti's batters much to hit Thursday.
Bailey Kober's two-out fly ball single into shallow right field was the only hit Righetti managed to get off Gin. Gin hurled a one-hit gem, and the Tigers out-pitched, out-hit and out-defensed the Warriors for a 4-0 Mountain League win at Righetti.
The game was a make-up of the one that was rained out Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo moved to 5-2, 2-1 with the win in this match-up between two teams in the upper echelon of the inaugural Mountain League after both teams moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section in early 2018. The Warriors are 5-7-1, 2-1.
San Luis Obispo and Righetti were PAC 8 League rivals last year before the teams moved to the Central Section.
"(Gin) pitched a great game," said Righetti coach Brian Tomooka. Tomooka is in his first year of coaching the Righetti softball squad after 14 years at the helm of the Righetti baseball team.
"She was locating pitches well, she had command of multiple pitches, I thought. We just couldn't get anything going on offense."
The Tigers scored an unearned run in the second inning. That was all Gin really needed, but her batterymate, catcher Sabrina Marks, doubled in a run off Righetti starter Mackenzie Kestler in the fifth.
San Luis Obispo scored on a wild pitch later in the inning. The Tigers scored an unearned run in the sixth against Righetti reliever Lizette Hernandez, and that was it for the scoring.
A lot of Gin's pitches missed Righetti bats. She struck out eight. She walked no one. Her defense was error-free behind her, as she faced one batter over the minimum.
Fittingly enough, the game ended on a good San Luis Obispo defensive play. Tigsrs' third baseman Sophia Silacci sprinted, reached across her body to her right and snared a foul pop up for the last out.
Overall, pitching was the only real bright spot of Righetti's game Thursday. Kestler allowed two earned runs in her five innings of work, and Hernandez did not allow an earned run over the two innings she pitched.
Kestler settled in after walking four batters in the second inning. She walked just one after that, though she did hit Gin with a pitch in the fifth.
"Overall we didn't play very well, but in baseball and softball you're going to have those days.
"Give credit to SLO but one thing I'll say for our girls is, San Luis Obispo had chances to break the game open and we didn't give up any big innings."
Righetti second baseman Abigail Salazar made a diving catch with the bases loaded for the third out of the second inning, and Righetti right fielder Macey Cochran made a diving catch for the second out of the seventh.
"The great thing is, we have a chance to bounce back (Friday) at Atascadero," said Tomooka.
The Greyhounds won the PAC 8 League championship last year, and they led the Mountain League at 3-0 at press time.
Nipomo 5, Santa Ynez 0
In a matchup of two of the Central Coast's top pitchers, Nipomo defeated Santa Ynez in a non-league game.
Nipomo freshman Key-annah Pu’a struck out 17 batters in a four-hit complete game, edging Santa Ynez ace Armani Garcia.
"Key-annah, she pitched a gem," Nipomo coach Matt Paradis said.
The Titans improved to 5-3 on the season. They host a doubleheader Saturday against Kingsburg and open Ocean League play on Tuesday at home against Morro Bay at 3:30 p.m.
The Pirates are 10-2-1 on the season and lead the Channel League at 4-0.
The two had long been Los Padres League rivals before Nipomo and other SLO County schools moved to the CIF Central Section.
"Armani has been dominating us," Paradis said. "We definitely came out with a different mindset today."
Karley Camacho had a two-run double in the first inning for Nipomo. Lisette Coria went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Freshman Madelin Hageman went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Pu'a has dominated the competition to start her prep career.
The Titans racked up five hits against Garcia. The Pirates committed four errors and the Titans had one.
Baseball
Righetti 5, St. Joseph 2
The Knights out-hit the Warriors 9-7, but the Warriors won this Mountain League game between Foster Road rivals at Righetti.
Righetti moved to 9-2, 3-0. St. Joseph is 3-9, 0-3.
Ryan Delgado pitched a complete game for Righetti and earned the win.
Joseph Hernandez, Andrew Gonzalez and Isaiah Navarro drove in a run apiece for Righetti. Jake Steels went 2-for-3.
Miles Enos went 4-for-4 and stole three bases for the Knights. Alex Ontiveros was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and scored twice. Brandon Cosand was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Knights.
The game was a make-up one of the one that was washed out Wednesday. The teams will play again at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph.
Boys golf
San Luis Obispo 208, St. Joseph 214
San Luis Obispo's Jeffrey Perry and St. Joseph's Luke Adam were the co-medalists as the Tigers edged the Knights (0-2, 0-2) in a Mountain League match at the San Luis Obispo Country Club.
Perry and Adam both shot a 36.
Caleb Rodriguez and Dylan Spiess both shot a 42 for St. Joseph. Teammates following were Jace Gamble (44) and Grayson Arnsdorf (50).
Boys tennis
Arroyo Grande 9, Templeton 0
In a battle between two singles players who were unbeaten in the Mountain League, Arroyo Grande junior Sam Ashbook rallied past Templeton senior Colby Grey for a 4-6, 6-4 (10-1) win as the Eagles rolled to a Mountain League win.
Arroyo Grande is 10-2, 5-0.
Girls swimming
Santa Maria 142, Orcutt Academy 122
The Saints scored an Ocean League win over the Spartans.