From the Vault: Lompoc's Ryan Church went from Little League to the big leagues

The people who watched Ryan Church play Little League baseball in Lompoc probably weren't too surprised to see him carve out a solid seven-year career in Major League Baseball.

They may have been surprised to see him do it as a position player.

Church was a dynamite left-handed pitcher during his Little League and high school days in Lompoc and he was recruited by the University of Nevada as a pitcher.

Church spent most of his summers as a youngster mowing down batters during All-Star tournaments.

For instance, in 1991, Church was pitching for the Lompoc National League All-Star Team. In a July game against Lompoc American at JM East Field, Church threw a complete game and smashed a three-homer to beat American 9-0. That win put his team in the Final Four and moved their record to 4-1.

Church's potential with the bat was clear even back then. He recorded 13 hits in the tournament's first five games, playing against the area's best competition.

He started his 1991 season with a one-hitter against the Elks while pitching for the Aztecs. He struck out 10 in a 7-0 win.

Church would go on to star for the Lompoc High baseball team. He earned All-Area honors as a junior and a senior.

As a senior in 1996, he missed three weeks of the season with mononucleosis but still went 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the Northern League. He had a 2.66 ERA and struck out 53 batters in 44 2/3 innings.

His junior season was even better.

"Church proved just as lethal with his bat as his arm, compiling a .447 batting average while driving in 20 runs and scoring 22 himself," according to the 1995 All-Area Team report in the Times. "On the mound, he went 6-4 (4-1 in league), had a 2.46 ERA and struck out 44 in 62 2/3 innings."