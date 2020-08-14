From the Vault: Johnnie Gray's journey began at Lompoc High and ended up in Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame

How did Johnnie Gray end up starting 124 games in a Green Bay Packer uniform and eventually be enshrined in the NFL club's Hall of Fame?
Well, it all started in the summer of 1970, when Gray was attending Lompoc High School.
Gray was always an above average athlete, but he preferred baseball. He never played football, that is until his senior year of high school when Gray joined the Brave football team as a defensive back.
"Johnnie didn't know the game too well when he finally came out," Gray's football coach at Lompoc, Jim Spruill, said in an article that appeared in the Lompoc Record in March of 1993 as Gray was preparing to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.
"He wasn't sure how to put on the pads, for example," Spruill added, according to the story from Record staff writer Bob Weiner. "We assigned him to the 'scout' team and put him under the supervision of Rick Beitler, an assistant coach."
Gray, who had attended Lompoc Junior High, developed some at LHS, turning in to a rotation player, though he had no prior football experience. The Braves made the CIF final in 1970, losing to Huntington Beach Edison 27-14 in the title game. Gray also participated in track and field at LHS.
After Lompoc High, Gray enrolled at Hancock and joined the football team there. He intercepted three passes in his very first start with the Bulldogs against Glendale College, becoming an All-Conference player under head coach Barney Eames.
Gray went on to play at Cal State Fullerton for his final two years of college. He made four straight All-Conference teams, starting with his first year at Hancock and ending in his final year with Fullerton.
In 1975, Gray signed as an undrafted free agent with the Packers. Playing under head coach Bart Starr, Gray became an instant starter in Green Bay and built up a reputation as one of the league's hardest-hitting safeties, though he was just 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.
"Lompoc's Johnnie Gray, who once earned steak dinners for his aggressiveness on Lompoc's 'F-Troop,' hasn't changed much," a 1975 article in the Record read. "Even though he's risen from third string on the Lompoc varsity to first string on the Green Bay Packer varsity, Gray is is still stinging people."
Gray started 99 straight games with the Packers, a streak that ended in 1981 due to a knee injury. He started 124 of a possible 131 games with Green Bay and was serving as the Packers' defensive co-captain by his age-25 season. He intercepted 22 passes during an era not known for much passing. He also recovered 22 fumbles and was a reliable punt returner for the Packers.
Gray was a physical player, becoming known as one of the toughest defenders in the NFL.
"Things change when you get on the football field, because it's a physical game and anything can happen as far as injuries are concerned, but you don't think about that," Gray said in a 1980 story written by the Record's Danny Edwards.
In the 1975 article, Gray said his father was the main factor in him excelling in sports (and just about everything else) throughout his life.
"My dad never pushed us into anything," Gray said in '75. "But he always said, 'Whatever you do, make sure you do your best at it. Keep after it.' And that's what I've always tried to do. I owe a lot to my dad."
Gray has served on the Packers' Board of Directors and was a uniform inspector for the NFL. He's continued to live in Wisconsin, settling in De Pere, just outside of Green Bay.
Another interesting note: Gray played with Ed Rodgers, who was a sophomore when Gray was a senior at Lompoc High. Rodgers graduated in 1973 and ended up having a son named Aaron, who is currently the star quarterback of, you may have guessed it, the Green Bay Packers.
Gray also earned the Bart and Cherry Starr Recognition Award in 2017. That award is given to a member of the organization or community who "has exemplified outstanding character and leadership in their field of expertise, while consistently demonstrating a personal conviction and commitment to the Green Bay Packers," according to the team.
Gray works as an instructional aide at De Pere's Syble Hopp School, helping with students who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
