Friday's local sports roundup: Get scores, stats and information for Thursday's games right here

Santa Barbara went on an 1802 third quarter run to put the game out of reach.

“Santa Barbara is very good. They have the two reigning league MVPs back for their senior years,” said Vazquez. “We’ll just have to re-group and go back at it Friday night at Dos Pueblos.”

Boys Wrestling

Dos Pueblos 52, Santa Ynez 18

The Dos Pueblos Chargers topped the Santa Ynez Pirates in a Channel League match on Wednesday.

Three Pirates scored points after getting second round pins; Jose Rodriguez, Armando Contreras and Cristian Alvarado.

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara 1, Santa Ynez 0

With a pile of players in front of the Santa Ynez goal, Santa Barbara’s George Ochoa found Luis Geronimo and Geronimo sent the ball into the net in the ninth minute for the only score in Thursday’s Channel League boys soccer match at Santa Ynez High.

“They gave us their best shot but we made one mistake and it ended up costing us the game,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner.

The teams went back and for the all night with neither being able to gain an edge.