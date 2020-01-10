Friday's local sports roundup: Get scores, stats and information for Thursday's games right here

Here is a look at our coverage from prep-sports action Thursday. Follow our reporters on Twitter to get more coverage, and to see photos and videos from the games.
Boys soccer
Santa Ynez 2, Dos Pueblos 0
Also on Tuesday, Aden Tapia scored in the first half, Grant Fieldhouse tallied in the second and the Pirates (7-3-1, 1-0-0) won their Channel League opener by beating the Chargers at Dos Pueblos.
Erik Guerrero assisted on Tapia's goal. Ricky Romero earned the assist on the Fieldhouse goal.
Girls Soccer
Santa Ynez 1, Dos Pueblos 0
The Pirate defense was the star of Tuesday’s game, stifling every Dos Pueblos Chargers attack while posting a shutout in the teams’ Channel League opener.
“It was a fun game but it was a battle,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rob Cantrell in a telephone interview after the game.
“(Defenders) Olivia Torres and Katelyn Rennie both played out of their minds, absolutely fantastic defense tonight,” said Cantrell.
The defense was so strong that Pirates’ goal keepers Brookelyn Fletcher (first half) and Callie Grieco (second half) each only had to make one save in posting the combined shutout.
The game was scoreless until the 73rd minute when Jazz Feeley scored on a free kick from 37-yards out.
Both teams were back in Channel League action on Thursday when Cabrillo visits Dos Pueblos and Santa Ynez (7-2-1, 1-0 Channel) faces Santa Barbara at San Marcos High.
Results were not available at press time.
Boys Basketball
Santa Barbara 58, Santa Ynez 23
The Santa Ynez Pirates lost their Channel League opener to the Santa Barbara Dons in a game played Thursday at Santa Ynez High.
“The boys played really well in the first half. We were down 11-8 after the first quarter and were tied 14-all with about five minutes to go in the half,” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez in a telephone interview after the game. “But Tyler (Rasmussen) got into foul trouble and we had to go with a much smaller lineup and we were overmatched by their height after that.”
Santa Barbara went on an 1802 third quarter run to put the game out of reach.
“Santa Barbara is very good. They have the two reigning league MVPs back for their senior years,” said Vazquez. “We’ll just have to re-group and go back at it Friday night at Dos Pueblos.”
Boys Wrestling
Dos Pueblos 52, Santa Ynez 18
The Dos Pueblos Chargers topped the Santa Ynez Pirates in a Channel League match on Wednesday.
Three Pirates scored points after getting second round pins; Jose Rodriguez, Armando Contreras and Cristian Alvarado.
Boys Soccer
Santa Barbara 1, Santa Ynez 0
With a pile of players in front of the Santa Ynez goal, Santa Barbara’s George Ochoa found Luis Geronimo and Geronimo sent the ball into the net in the ninth minute for the only score in Thursday’s Channel League boys soccer match at Santa Ynez High.
“They gave us their best shot but we made one mistake and it ended up costing us the game,” said Santa Ynez head coach Rick Joyner.
The teams went back and for the all night with neither being able to gain an edge.
Santa Ynez appeared to score the tying goal on a breakaway in the 21st minute of the second half when Fernando Juarez made a perfect pass to Ricky Romero and Romero blasted the ball into the goal.
But the goal was waved off as the ref ruled the Pirates were offside.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Santa Ynez had another fast break called off for another offside.
“We had our chances. We’ve just to turn those chances into goals,” said Joyner. “We’ve played two strong teams our last two games (a 2-0 win Tuesday at Dos Pueblos and Thursday’s Santa Barbara game). Santa Barbara is a Division 1 school and we’re Division 4. I’m very proud of our boys.”
Santa Barbara goal keeper Connor Lamb had four saves.
Santa Ynez keeper Aiden Sim had eight saves.
Cabrillo is at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.
Girls soccer
Lompoc 3, San Marcos 2
After a 1-1 draw with Cabrillo on Tuesday, the Braves bounced back in a big way with a win at San Marcos Thursday.
Ayziah Simmons made he score sheet again with a pair of goals as Katie Guzman also found the back of the net for the Braves.
Eme Tate had an assist for the Braves.
"We had fantastic outings from freshman Sarah Gavilanes, Selena Garcia and Amy Bommersbach," Lompoc coach Jason Cochrane said. "Our pressure and our transitions game were on point tonight, and that led us to a lot of possession throughout the match."
The Braves will host Santa Barbara on Tuesday in another Channel League game.