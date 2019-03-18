Free junior high school wrestling league
The Santa Maria Youth Wrestling Association is presenting a free wrestling league. Athletes must be grades seven and eight and attending school in the Santa Maria Valley to be eligible.
The first practices will take place the week of March 25. The season will conclude the last week of May.
Here is a list of practice sites and times.
Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contacts are Ivan Rodriguez, 805-631-7366 and Stephanie Rodriguez, 805-867-3667.
Pioneer Valley Farmboyz wrestling room, to the left of the main gym at Pioneer valley High School. Practice times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact is Kent Olson, email farmboyz@hotmail.com.
Righetti High School wrestling room behind the gym and next to the pool. Practice times are Mondays from 4 p.m. 50 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact is Justin Bronson, bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
St. Joseph High School Gladiators Wrestling Club wrestling room in back of the building, near the football field. Practice times are Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested wrestlers may go to the site most convenient for them. Participants will be given a USA wrestling membership and secondary insurance at no cost.
All coaches and facilities are USA wrestling affiliates. All practice times are tentative and subject to change based on availability and numbers.
Wrestlers must wear shorts, T-shirt and socks to the first practice. Wrestlers are requested to bring wrestling shoes if they have them. If not, coaches will likely have loaners.
For questions regarding the league, contact Bronson at bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
Cali Cougars girls and boys basketball tryouts
The Cali Cougars travel basketball team will hold its team tryouts on Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.
All junior high and high school girls and boys are invited to try out for the local AAU certified travel basketball team.
For questions or more information, call Coach Mike Bloodworth at (805) 314-2788.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The cost is $450 for all foursomes who pre-pay by March 30.
The registration deadline without the discount is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
First, second and third place teams will be presented with awards along with prizes going for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and men’s and women’s long drive winners.
There will also be an auction, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Door prize packets include two mulligans and 40 door prize tickets and can be pre-purchased for $40.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).
Noah Scott Tournament coming
The third annual Noah Scott Memorial Golf Tournament has been announced for March 24 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The golf outing will be in a shotgun format and registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Tournament play begins at 12:30 p.m.
There will also be a live and silent auction taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Live auction will start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, including interested golfers who want to sign up and play, contact Andrew Jones at (805) 588-3075 or email Jones.andrew@lusd.org. For information on the auction, call Tonya Baird at (805) 588-6644 or email tbaird12@yahoo.com.