St. Joseph completed its four-peat Friday night.
The Knights defeated rival Righetti for the fourth straight season, keeping the shield at St. Joseph and capturing the inaugural Mountain League championship in the process.
In a dramatic 27-21 win, St. Joseph leaned on its defense to make big plays as its offense struggled to over come penalties.
"I'm very proud of our guys, but I'm also proud of Righetti," said St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor. "There were momentum swings back and forth, as a rivalry game should be. I give all the credit to my defensive staff. I know they were getting grief throughout the year, that people were running the ball on us. But the last four or five weeks my defensive staff has done an incredible job."
First, Markus Frazier recovered a fumble in the second quarter that the Knights turned into a Chase Artopoeus touchdown run.
On the Warriors' very next possession, Elijah Brinez stepped in front of a Brandon Giddings pass for an interception that St. Joseph capitalized on in the form of a Devin Guggia five-yard touchdown run.
Both of those Righetti turnovers came deep in the Warriors' own territory, with Frazier recovering the fumble at Righetti's 21 and Brinez returning his interception to the Warriors' 15.
But Righetti made it a game late, forcing its own turnover as Artopoeus, St. Joseph's senior quarterback who played at Righetti as a freshman and sophomore, was stripped of the ball on a late third-down pass attempt.
The Warriors turned that into seven points, capping Giddings' clutch drive on his 10-yard swing pass to Adan Solis, cutting St. Joseph's lead to 27-21 with 3:05 left in the game.
Righetti then went for an onside kick attempt, which the Knights fielded. But St. Joseph wasn't able to run out the clock, ultimately punting the ball away to the Warriors. Nathan Halsell, who had a tremendous night punting and kicking for the Knights, saw his punt roll out of bounds inside the 15-yard line.
With the Warriors' slow-paced, rush-oriented offense attempting to transform into a quick-strike one, the Knight defense had a chance to make another big play to stay in the lead.
Trevor Cole, St. Joseph's senior leader, stepped up.
Cole jumped a comeback route on another sideline throw from Giddings and picked off the pass, returning it inside the Righetti 5 with about a minute left. With Righetti out of timeouts, all it took was three kneeldowns from Artopoeus to drain the clock and finalize the Knights' win.
"They came on the break and I made a decent read," Cole said. "I made a play on the ball. Just our coaches and our players put us in the situations, and it makes the job easy."
The game didn't follow the script.
St. Joseph's previously suspect rush defense held up against Righetti's vaunted ground game. Adan Solis, who came into the game with over 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns, took awhile to rack up yards before finally breaking through. Solis rushed 116 yards on 20 carries, most of which came in the second half. Solis scored twice, including his third-quarter rushing touchdown.
St. Joseph's passing game was efficient with Artopoeus at the helm, but penalties, particularly ineligible men downfield on pass attempts, negated a number of big plays. Artopoeus finished 19 of 27 for 222 yards and no touchdown passes. He rushed for two scores. Devin Guggia, a junior running back, had 14 carries for 67 yards and a score while also catching four passes for 63 yards.
Cole had seven grabs for 109 yards, but had a 40-yard catch negated by a penalty on an illegal blocker downfield that ended a St. Joseph scoring chance just before the half.
After Christian Roseborough broke off a 39-yard run to give Righetti a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Halsell hit a 35-yard field goal to make the score 7-3 in the second quarter.
Then came Righetti's fumble on a quarterback-running back exchange. That led to Artopoeus scoring on a 1-yard run with 3:56 left in the half.
Then came Brinez's interception, which led to Guggia's touchdown run with 2:28 before halftime.
The Knights started the second half with the ball and converted a trick play on a sweep-reverse-handoff toss back to Artopoeus for a big third-down play to Cole. Artopoeus capped the drive with a 1-yard run.
The Warriors responded with a march downfield, ending on Solis' 13-yard touchdown run. Halsell then connected on a 37-yard field with 45 seconds left in the third to give the Knights a 27-14 lead.
Giddings' touchdown pass to Solis came with just over three minutes left in the game, but Righetti couldn't muster another scoring drive.
Now the teams will see what their journey holds in their first-ever appearance in the CIF Central Section playoffs. Righetti is in Division II, while the Knights are in Division I.