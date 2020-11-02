Former VCA football standouts Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana transition to medical field

Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana both made a mark as football players for Valley Christian Academy.

Now they both hope to make a mark in the medical field, though in different occupations.

“I hope to be an EMT,” said Aldana, who ran for a combined 2,668 yards and 43 touchdowns for VCA in 2017 and 2018.

“I just always wanted to be a firefighter when I was little - just one of those choices,” when it comes to being a first responder.

Aldana is in his first semester at Golden State Baptist College in San Jose. “They don’t have a football team,” he said. “I wanted to start at a Christian college. After this school year, I’ll transfer to Hancock College and start EMT training there.”

Taylor ran for 1,381 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Lions in 2013, his senior season at VCA.

His career goal is to be an NFL trainer, and he said he is in the midst of a one-year program with the Tennessee Titans, as a trainer for the team.

“It’s a paid position,” said Taylor. “I’m grateful to have a roof over my head.”

Taylor hopes the money will also help him reach his goal of getting into physical therapy school, which he hopes to use as a springboard to a career as a member of an NFL medical team.

“One step at a time,” said Taylor. “Physical therapy school is super expensive. I’ve got most of the pre-requisites out of the way.”

Besides being expensive, physical therapy school is also a grind. The typical program lasts three years and, “From what I’ve heard, you study 12-14 hours a day,” said Taylor.