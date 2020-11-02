You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former VCA football standouts Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana transition to medical field
top story

Former VCA football standouts Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana transition to medical field

Clay Taylor and Adam Aldana both made a mark as football players for Valley Christian Academy.

Now they both hope to make a mark in the medical field, though in different occupations.

“I hope to be an EMT,” said Aldana, who ran for a combined 2,668 yards and 43 touchdowns for VCA in 2017 and 2018.

“I just always wanted to be a firefighter when I was little - just one of those choices,” when it comes to being a first responder.

Aldana is in his first semester at Golden State Baptist College in San Jose. “They don’t have a football team,” he said. “I wanted to start at a Christian college. After this school year, I’ll transfer to Hancock College and start EMT training there.”

Taylor ran for 1,381 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Lions in 2013, his senior season at VCA.

His career goal is to be an NFL trainer, and he said he is in the midst of a one-year program with the Tennessee Titans, as a trainer for the team.

“It’s a paid position,” said Taylor. “I’m grateful to have a roof over my head.”

Taylor hopes the money will also help him reach his goal of getting into physical therapy school, which he hopes to use as a springboard to a career as a member of an NFL medical team.

“One step at a time,” said Taylor. “Physical therapy school is super expensive. I’ve got most of the pre-requisites out of the way.”

Besides being expensive, physical therapy school is also a grind. The typical program lasts three years and, “From what I’ve heard, you study 12-14 hours a day,” said Taylor.

It is a grind Taylor is willing to undertake as a means to obtaining his ultimate goal.

Taylor said he had a seven-week internship with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, while he was a student at Fresno State, and worked with the University of Alabama program in 2019.

“That was as a volunteer (in) a similar internship. I started in the Alabama football program then they transitioned me into basketball rehabilitation,” said Taylor. “They let me work football home games.”

For now, Taylor said he is enjoying life in Nashville. “It’s a fun city.”

+4
Cal Poly football: Mustangs happy to be back as fall ball camp hits Day Two

Cal Poly football: Mustangs happy to be back as fall ball camp hits Day Two

In a normal year, the Mustangs would be preparing for a game against Portland State on Halloween, but they'll gladly settle for a two-hour practice. The Mustangs' fall 2020 season was postponed, with parts of it completely wiped out, by the coronavirus pandemic. The Big Sky Conference, of which Cal Poly is a member, announced in August that all sports would be postponed to the spring of 2021. 

He’s not particular when it comes to the physical therapy school he wants to go to.

“I’ve been applying all over the place,” Taylor said.

Landing a spot in a PT school near an NFL team would certainly be nice, Taylor said, though, “I’ll be studying so much, I don’t know if I’ll have much time for anything else. I’ll take work with an NFL team (while attending PT school) if I get the chance.”

If he does have to re-locate, “It’s all part of moving, which is pretty much what I’ve been doing the last few years,” Taylor said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Player of the Decade: See who advances to the semifinal round
Basketball

Player of the Decade: See who advances to the semifinal round

  • Updated

The Heather Madrigal crowd made the biggest late push Tuesday to help their candidate advance as 3,044 total votes were cast in the quarterfinal round of the contest, which aims to name the top girls hoops player of the past decade from Northern Santa Barbara County and Southern San Luis Obispo County. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News