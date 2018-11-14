His coach says 12-year-old Joseph Toscano's strong point when it comes to wrestling is, well, everything.
"He's well-rounded. Strength, technique ... he's got it all," said Anthony Dakuras. Dakuras was a former Santa Maria High School wrestling standout. Now he coaches Santa Maria-based All American Elite, a wrestling club open to boys and girls ages kindergarten through 12th grade.
Joseph Toscano is a long-time member. The St. Louis de Montfort sixth grader is also a national champion. He won the 12-and-under 75-pound championship at the national age group tourney in Denver, Colorado, last week.
"He went 5-0," said Dakuras. "He had three pins. State champions from Montana, North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming were there. A lot of top kids were at that tournament."
Joseph Toscano said he has been wrestling for eight years. He, Dakuras and his mother, Ashley Ward, spoke as young wrestlers toiled during a recent club workout at All American Elite's makeshift wrestling workout inside a building at an industrial park across from Hancock College.
"My favorite wrestling move is the single move," Joseph said. "That's where I go for the guy's legs and go for a takedown."
Joseph said he flew to the tournament. "I'd flown before," he said.
"He's never won one, but he's been to the finals at California state tournaments multiple times," said Dakuras. "He does a lot of traveling."
Dakuras said Joseph's results were good enough to get him into the national tournament.
Ashley Ward said wrestling for Joseph wasn't the main sport on her mind when he got started.
"We took him in (to the All American Elite club) to get him into shape for football," Ward said.
"We could see he had an aptitude for wrestling. He played football for two years, but then he quit to focus on wrestling. There weren't that many sports for kids his age," when Joseph started out.
The youngster seems to take everything in stride. Working out every day except for weekends? No big deal. Fitting homework around his workout schedule? No problem. Running as part of his training? "It's just something I have to do," Joseph said.
"His work ethic is great," said Dakuras. "He's one of the hardest working kids I've ever seen.
"He gets good grades. He's looking at getting a wrestling scholarship when he gets older."
Joseph's coach said, "The sky's the limit for him."
Dakuras said Joseph Toscano will wrestle Jan. 27 at a tournament All American Elite will host at Arroyo Grande High School.