Zo's Gold Mines: Zo's thoughts on the rest of the area matchups in the CIF postseason
So this is going to be different.
We’re not only preparing for the high school football playoffs in the Southern Section – but we also will be monitoring the Central Section for the coming weeks, a first inside the Santa Maria Times’ office.
It’s officially win or turn in your pads. It is playoff time here in this region.
I did a breakdown of the Lompoc/Mission Viejo Capistrano Friday contest already. Given my past experiences in the Central Section, I will help break down those teams and also dive into Santa Ynez’s contest.
Here’s my take on the other battles coming this Friday, beginning first with the Southern Section:
Santa Ynez (6-4) at Covina Northview (10-0), CIF Southern Section Division 7
Is there any belief that head coach Josh McClurg and the Pirates are breathing a sigh of relief?
There’s no shame in doing so. After all, Santa Ynez went three straight seasons of going 7-3 and 8-2 twice – but was snubbed from the postseason due to not finishing no higher than second in the Los Padres League. The Pirates were involved in a tangle for second in the Channel League after the regular season, but still got in as an at-large.
But now enters the biggest challenge yet for this Pirates team: Top seeded and unbeaten Northview.
From what I’ve learned, the Vikings average 39.7 points per game on offense. They don’t give up very many points on defense either, proven by their average of 6.3 points allowed per game. The Vikings had four shutout games during their unbeaten run.
I would envision the Pirates relying on their running game and always feisty defense to stay in this road contest against Northview and aim to pull the upset.
Santa Maria (3-7) at Visalia Mt. Whitney (6-4), CIF Central Section Division 3
Last year, the Saints rolled through the CIF Southern Section D12 slate before falling to eventual section champ Big Bear in front of a standing room only crowd in Santa Maria.
This year, Santa Maria has to take the near three-hour trip to Visalia for a rematch of a Sept. 14 meeting won by the Pioneers 56-15.
Looks like the Pioneers have their version of Blake Truhitte in quarterback Jaedyn Pineda. The 5-foot-7 dual-threat has thrown for 36 touchdowns and has rushed for nine more to lead Mt. Whitney. He has two dynamic wide receivers to throw to in Anthony Valencia (36 catches, 563 yards and 14 touchdowns according to Max Preps) and Mike McKernan (27 catches, 663 yards and 10 touchdowns).
The Saints have been bitten by the injury bug. But when they’re on the field, running back Sam Herrera and quarterback Dominick Martinez are a formidable 1-2 punch in the running game, as both have a combined 20 rushing touchdowns.
If the Saints pull the upset on the road, they’ll travel to the 559 and take on the winner of No. 5 Madera and No. 12 Fresno. But this Mt. Whitney offense is electric and hard to stop.
Bakersfield Frontier (2-8) at Nipomo (8-2), CIF CS Division 2
One team is red hot with five wins in a row. The other is walking in on a six-game slide.
The Nipomo Titans represent the former.
The Ocean League champs have relied on a deep and hard-nosed running attack to wear down opponents and average 32.5 points per game on offense. Eight different Titans scored one rushing touchdown this season – giving NHS 28 rushing scores for the year.
Frontier – also known as the Titans – has either gotten into shootouts or blowouts the last six weeks. But, FHS does play in the Southwest Yosemite League; considered the heavyweight league of Kern County that features state behemoths Bakersfield High and Liberty.
A Nipomo win (which I predict) could set up the first-ever Central Section 805 region battle next Friday between the Titans and the No. 3 seed Righetti.
Pioneer Valley (6-4) at Bakersfield Stockdale (5-5), CIF CS Division 2
This comes off as a weird scenario: The Panthers have both the better record and went 4-1 in their league. Stockdale, though, was rewarded the higher seed at No. 7 after finishing .500 and going 2-3 in the SWYL.
Nevertheless, the Panthers will have their first-ever CIF Central Section postseason contest in football.
And the No. 10 seeded Panthers will likely rely on Jayson Garcia’s arm and legs, plus the versatility of Michael Bourbon as a runner and receiver.
The Mustangs have their own dual-threat at quarterback in Evan Burkhart, who has 19 combined touchdowns according to Max Preps. Stockdale also has two ball-hawks on defense in Maison Wright and Brandon Dunn – both of whom have four interceptions apiece.
If PVHS wins, the Panthers will travel to Tulare to take on the 9-1 Tulare Western Mustangs. I think the Panthers’ ability to control the clock and play stout defense gives them the edge.
Sanger (7-3) at Arroyo Grande (7-3), CIF CS Division I
In the words of the late Keith Jackson: This is going to be a dandy.
Two teams that are mirror images of one another, representing passionate one-high school communities, will cross paths at Doug Hitchen Stadium in this marquee DI playoff battle.
The Apaches traditionally have relied on their huge offensive line and bevy of running backs to wear teams down. As for Arroyo Grande, it’s the same blueprint.
The Eagles, though, clearly want the football in quarterback Kadin Byrne’s hands. He’s a load to bring down when he takes off on quarterback keeper runs. On defense, the Eagles have surrendered 21 points or fewer seven times this season – featuring a deep linebacker unit that’s been led by James Gilmet, Russell Ferrall and Elijah Castro.
This is a huge test for the Eagles, but also for the visiting Apaches. The winner will take on either No. 2 seed Buchanan or No. 15 seed Clovis West.
I think AG’s defense and home environment gives the Eagles the upper hand here.
Fresno Bullard (4-6) at St. Joseph (8-2), CIF CS DI
Should we finally call the St. Joseph Knights the San Joaquin Valley killers?
After all, St. Joseph has gone an impressive 3-1 against teams with a 661 or 559 area code attached to them this season.
The other Knights, though, are on fire at the right time: Riding a three-game winning streak including the astonishing 42-7 romp over rival Edison last Friday. Bullard continues to rely on its ground-and-pound approach with running back Marcus Fulcher, who is always a threat to zip past 100 yards rushing. Bullard also has veteran head coach Don Arax roaming the sidelines – a legend in Central Section lore with County Metro Athletic Conference (CMAC) and CIF titles on his resume during his 20-plus year career.
St. Joseph, though, has the home-field advantage and quarterback Chase Artopoeus has plenty of targets to turn to – from Trevor Cole, to Darien Langley to Devin Guggia. The St. Joseph defense has only allowed 30 points or more twice this season as well.
St. Joseph is clearly the most dangerous newcomer in the CIF Central Section DI playoffs. The Knights were a touchdown and last second field goal away from being 10-0. The Knights come with so many advantages in this home contest this Friday.